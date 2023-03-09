Criminal defense attorney joins Walker Jones PC

John C. Clark recently joined the law firm of Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Virginia.

His concentration is criminal law, according to a firm release. Clark is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, D.C. Bar, and Florida Bar, and is a member of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Bar.

He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Dayton School of Law in Ohio where he graduated Cum Laude and ninth in his class. Clark did an externship with the U.S. Magistrate Judge of Dayton and was a staff writer and Associate Editor for the UDSL Law Review. He has written briefs and argued before the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court of Virginia.

A native of Florida, Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Florida State University.

Early in his career, he worked for Venable, a D.C. firm. While he enjoyed the fast-paced city life as a litigator, Clark moved his practice to the Warrenton area 18 years ago to reduce his extensive travel and spend more time with his family.

“As a local attorney, I enjoy working one-on-one with people and helping them with their real-life situations,” according to the business release.

Volunteer tutor training class tonight

Culpeper Literacy Council is hosting a tutor training class from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight in its ground floor office, located at 415 S. Main St.

Attendees will learn about what the council does and how to help. Volunteers do not need to speak another language to be a tutor. Contact director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804 for more information.

Fall prevention, pediatric CPR training

Powell Wellness Center is hosting a free fall prevention and balance screening program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

Physical therapist Shane Devlin from UVA Health will share tips on improving and maintaining balance and offer individual balance screenings.

From 4-8 p.m. tonight, there will be an American Heart Association Pediatric CPR/AED training at the center. Pre-registration is required. Call 540/718-8979.

Employee training transportation break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday due to an Employee In-service Training.

Culpeper Town Council special meeting

A special meeting of Culpeper Town Council will be held at 5 p.m. tonight in the economic development center, located at 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is presentation of Draft FY24 Budget, discussion — FY24 Utility Rate Study and Closed Session to discuss acquisition of real property for public purposes, specifically property within the Town limits.

Teachers vs. law enforcement benefit game

Culpeper County Public Schools teachers are taking to the basketball court at Eastern View this week for a friendly game against local law enforcement.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. on Friday at the high school. There will be a half-court contest and school mascots. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting sports camps for Culpeper youth.

Cougar Café open at Culpeper Middle School

There is a new café for teachers and staff at Culpeper Middle School run by students in the Adapted Curriculum Program in Kristina Stephens’ class.

Faculty can pre-order items using a Google Form and students will deliver. There is also a drop-in option where staff can visit Cougar Café before school begins to pick up a cup of their favorite drink.

This project has been in the works for quite some time and CMS is thrilled to see it come to fruition, according a release from Stephens.

“By collaborating with Mrs. Arcaya, the Adapted Curriculum Teacher at Floyd T. Binns, we were able to get the framework to get the project started,” she said.

Mrs. Powell, CMS Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, generously took time to present a lesson on the importance of proper hygiene and safety when preparing food and beverages, according to Stephens.

Students have been practicing a number of prevocational and vocational skills this year including assisting with pass delivery, mail delivery, animal care, copying and shredding.

“We are excited to add this to their list of experiences,” Stephens said.

The middle schoolers are practicing a variety of skills like hygiene, social skills, customer service, interpersonal, problem solving, budgeting, reading by following multi-step instructions, time management and teamwork.

“Our hope is that they will gain responsibility, real-world work experience, a sense of community and most importantly, confidence,” Stephens said.

Orange County Citizens Police Academy

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will host its latest session of the weekly Citizens’ Police Academy from March 20 to June 5. The annual program is designed to build positive community relationships between the OCSO and its citizens by educating the community on the law enforcement operations and dispelling misconceptions about law enforcement in Orange County.

The 10-week session, free to Orange County residents 18 and older, will be held 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays in the new public safety building, located at 11282 Government Center Dr.

Topics of the academy will include: narcotics investigations limits, patrol operations, court security, gangs, animal control, TRIAD, victim witness, school resource, K-9 search & seizure, traffic enforcement, concealed carry, training simulator and a tour of the Central VA Regional Jail.

Questions? Contact Capt. Jason Smith at 540/672-7209 or jsmith@orangecountyva.gov. Contact Sarah Altman for an academy application at 540/672-1200 or saltman@orangecountyva.gov.

Aquatics job fair at Powell Wellness Center

Culpeper Wellness Foundation is hosting an aquatics job fair and open house from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Dr.

Attendees will be able to learn about certification opportunities in lifeguarding, swim lesson instruction and aquatic group fitness instruction.

Individuals attending the event should be aged 16 or older. Questions? Contact Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or at 540/455-5383.