Storytime STEAM Squad making ice cream

The Culpeper County Library is shaking things up a bit.

Explore the science of making ice cream and engineer it into a small baggie size of tasty happiness in this month's Storytime STEAM Squad activity.

The fun runs 4 to 4:45 p.m. today. Registration is required; call 540/825-8691 and ask to speak with the Youth Services desk.

Baughan meet-and-greet at local GOP office

Ashleigh Baughan, candidate for the GOP nomination for local sheriff, is hosting a meet-and-greet this week at Culpeper County Republican Committee headquarters, 402 S. Main St.

Stop by to meet her from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Candidate Joe Watson was at the headquarters earlier this week meeting with folks.

The GOP Committee will hold a party canvass to select its nominee for sheriff from the two candidates, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Reformation Lutheran Church.

Langland new chamber events coordinator

The Culpeper Chamber is very excited to announce the arrival of its new Events Coordinator, Sarah Langland.

Langland has been involved with the Culpeper Chamber for many years and has served on the Women's LIFT planning committee, Banquet planning committee, Membership & Marketing Committee, Small Business Advisory Council as well as volunteer for the Young Professionals Group Programs and participant in CulpeperFest.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to welcome Sarah to the Culpeper Chamber Team!” according to a release.

Preparing for Loss Before it Arrives

Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a free program from 10:30 a.m. to noon today on how to have a plan in place for care while one is still healthy.

Attorney Katherine Charapich will lead the seminar dealing with the management of assets for one's care and distribution of assets after dying. She will discuss how the use of estate planning documents will help provide protection.

RSVP 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv. Spiritual Care Support Ministries is located at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

Hero's Bridge at Vietnam War Commemoration

The local nonprofit serving older veterans in the Culpeper area, Hero's Bridge has been invited by the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration to participate in this week's, "Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and their Families," in Washington, D.C.

This once-in-a-lifetime event will honor Vietnam veterans and their enduring legacy of service and inspire Americans to thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice, according to a Hero's Bridge release.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, a ribbon-cutting will open Camp Legacy, located adjacent to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Camp Legacy will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11-13 and encompasses a second location at West Potomac Park. Visitors will be immersed in the legacy of Vietnam veterans with daily musical performances and programs, interactive experiences, helicopter displays, a veterans services hub and more.

On Saturday, a multimedia celebration, "Welcome Home," will be presented at West Potomac Park. It will feature music, storytelling and videos all portraying the story of veterans who went off to the Vietnam War.

Cattle drives ongoing at Andora Farm

Farm operators Pat and Tom Seay are inviting horseback riders to come get a feel for their annual cattle drives. Even equestrians who have never worked with cattle will enjoy the cattle drive.

The first cattle drive on Andora Farm in Culpeper was in April. Equestrians can get a feel for working with cows at the next cattle drive this weekend, May 12-14. Cattle drives will also be held May 19-21, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29.

Tom Seay, star of “Best of America by Horseback,” is back in the saddle to ride along on each drive this season. The 2023 cattle drives have a larger herd to work with and the groups will have 12 to 15 riders for each event.

The cattle drives are all inclusive, with stalls, trailer parking, hook-ups and meals, served in the Seay home. Don’t have a live-in trailer? Riders are welcome to camp and use the bathhouse with shower.

Contact patseay@aol.com or call 540/829-9555 to reserve a spot.

Kevin Hart brings his show to Charlottesville

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart brings his “Reality Check Tour” to Charlottesville this weekend. It was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022, according to a release.

Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more. Check out the tour locally at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 13 at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Emmy & Grammy nominated, Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue.

Museum program for families on Civil War

"Hands on History" is a monthly series of weekend programs for family members of all ages at the Museum of Culpeper History. Each session will feature a different activity that will put participants in touch with Culpeper’s past.

The next program will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13 with a theme of, “Fighting the Civil War.”

Attendees will learn why Civil War battles were fought the way they were and the evolution of Civil War battle tactics, focusing on battles near Culpeper. Visitors will be given a chance to “fight” different battles considering things like terrain, obstacles both natural and man-made and branches of the military.

There is no admission fee for this program. See culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassador Meeting

Interested in joining a local team of Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassadors? The public is invited to a meeting on the topic, hosted by the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, at 5:30 p.m. today at Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, located at 98 Alexandria Pike in Warrenton.

Peacebuilding ambassadors will learn conflict resolution skills and techniques to broaden their ability to manage professional, workplace, school and community disputes. The Community Justice and Peacebuilding Program, developed by the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, offers local communities early access to mediation and restorative justice practices. CJP provides the tools and skills to handle conflict better and reduce stress.

Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to cjp.pdrc@gmail.com or call 540/347-6650.