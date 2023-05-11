Gala raises $123K for school in Orange

Grymes Memorial School hosted its Gala & Auction April 29 at Madison at the Mill in the historic Silk Mill Building in Orange. The event is the largest fundraiser for the independent school in the Town of Orange, held every other year, according to a release.

The gala coincided with the school’s 75th anniversary. Nearly 180 friends of the school gathered to celebrate and provide for the continued success of its students, the release stated.

Grymes set a fundraising goal of $75,000 for this event. Thanks to an outpouring of community support and the generosity of parents, alumni, faculty and friends of the school, the gala raised more than $123,000 through ticket sales, student fundraising, sponsorships, donations and the auction.

“For 75 years, Grymes has had an outsized impact on Central Virginia, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our many friends and families in this anniversary year,” said Jonathan Brand, Head of School.

Celebrating the past and looking to the future, gala attendees received an overview of the school’s capital campaign, a bold initiative which seeks to elevate the campus, the release stated. Plans include new construction and renovation of existing facilities that will increase operational capability.

“The timing and vision of this campaign are right for Grymes,” said Brand. “Building a gym with a regulation-size basketball court has been considered for decades, and we are excited about how this new facility will enhance our programs and enable us to strengthen partnerships with local organizations.”

For details on "The Campaign for Grymes: Building for the Next 75," contact Director of Development Ashley Jacobs at ajacobs@grymesschool.org.

“Stories of Service” for Military Appreciation Month

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Wednesday launched a survey to gather stories of service from Virginians with loved ones who are active-duty servicemembers or veterans.

During Military Appreciation Month, the “Stories of Service” survey gives Virginians the opportunity to share the personal stories of a servicemember or veteran in their lives.

The congresswoman will save and share many of these stories to recognize the personal sacrifices of Virginians in uniform, according to a release. Constituents can access the survey at spanberger.house.gov.

“Virginia is home to hundreds of thousands of servicemembers, veterans and military families. As we celebrate our neighbors who served, support those who are currently active duty, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, I want to share the stories of some of our many local heroes,” said Spanberger in a statement. “As the daughter and granddaughter of veterans, I hope that many residents will take a moment to share the sacrifice of a friend, relative or loved one. I look forward to honoring their selfless service to our Commonwealth and our great country.”

Suicide, depression, substance use prevention

Living the Dream Foundation will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express meeting room.

Join them for a light dinner and help go over the results of the recent 5K and Walk for Hope, as well as the status of the group’s scholarship program at five local high schools.

Living the Dream will have a booth Culpeperfest on Friday, June 9 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.

Make a difference: volunteer drivers needed

VolTran, a volunteer transportation service nonprofit, is seeking drivers to join its team. The organization provides free transportation to older adults, persons with disabilities and others for medical appointments and critical errands.

VolTran serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, helping community, one ride at a time.

To become a volunteer driver, contact 540/422-2600 or voltranrides@gmail.com. Need a ride? Contact the RTC Mobility Center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 540/829-5300.

Rapidan farm put into conservation easement

The Land Trust of Virginia recently announced a conservation easement in Rapidan thanks to the generosity of landowners, John and Cindy Grano.

The 155-acre property is an area highly populated with such easements, strengthening their effectiveness in providing wildlife corridors, watershed protection and more, according to a release.

The Grano property is visible form James Monroe Highway, a Virginia Byway and National Scenic route with the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area. The site has more than 102 acres of prime farmland soils and 42.8 acres of floodplain from Crooked Run, flowing along the western edge for over three-quarters of a mile, the release stated.

"Thank you to the Grano family for working with us to protect another critical property within Culpeper County," said Land Trust of Virginia Executive Director Ashton Cole. "Development pressure continues to mount in this part of Virginia and conservation easements are our best tool to ensure open spaces remain for future generations."

U.S. Senate candidate at GOP Women's meeting

Jonathan Emord, a constitutional law and litigation expert running for U.S. Senate, will be the guest speaker at Madison County Republican Women's monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on May 16 in the annex at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting dinner will feature barbecue plus side dishes and desserts by Republican Women members. Dinner donation is $10. Everyone is invited to attend the informative meeting. For more information, contact 540/923-4109.

Ruritan Club offering box dinners, dessert

Sumerduck Ruritan Club will serve up box dinners to go starting at 5 p.m. until gone on Tuesday, May 16. The box dinner, for $8, will have barbecue chicken, green beans and mac & cheese; $2 for desserts. No reservations.

The club is located at 5335 Sumerduck Road in Sumerduck. Questions? Contact 540/445-1714.