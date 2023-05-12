Culpeper vet named Hero's Bridge secretary

U.S. Army veteran Stanley Parkes, of Culpeper, was recently named a new board member of Hero’s Bridge.

Parkes hails from Mississippi, but considers Virginia his adopted home, having lived in the Commonwealth for almost 30 years, according to a release from the Warrenton nonprofit serving older veterans in the area. Growing up the son of a career law enforcement officer and farmer, he learned the value of discipline, perseverance and hard work early in life.

After high school, Parkes attended Mississippi State University, obtaining a degree in geology. During college he went through Army ROTC and received his Commission as 2nd Lieutenant, Military Intelligence. Shortly thereafter he began graduate work, but the U.S. Army had different plans.

Stan's first tour of duty was with the 1/68 Armor Battalion in Wildflecken, West Germany. Later assignments included tours in the Middle East during the Gulf conflict and North Africa, according to Hero’s Bridge.

For the last 28 years, Parkes has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. He lives in Culpeper with his wife, Sandi, and their three dogs. Parkes will be serving as Secretary on the Hero's Bridge Board of Directors.

Mother's Day Weekend at Gray Ghost

This award-winning winery in Amissville is welcoming mothers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Treat Mom to a relaxing and fun filled day at Gray Ghost Vineyards.

Festivities will include a winery tour with owner and winemaker Al Kellert at 11:30 a.m., live music by Heartstrings on Saturday from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Mo and Mary Mac on Sunday, 1-4 p.m., food by Bill's Backyard Barbeque, wine tasting specials and gifts with purchase.

Admission is free, pay as you go. Gray Ghost Vineyards is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. Call 540/937-4869 or visit grayghostvineyards.com for more information.

Sports complex to host Rugby VA state championships

The Culpeper County Sports Complex will be host a statewide rugby competition on Saturday.

Athletes from Richmond, Vienna, Loudoun, Alexandria and beyond will compete in separate divisions throughout the day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the schedule at xplorer.rugby/virginia/fixtures-results?tab=Fixtures.

Meet the Candidate—Chilton in Pelham's Reach

Friends of Tim Chilton for Sheriff are hosting a meet-and-greet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Pelham’s Reach housing development.

Chilton is currently the Culpeper Deputy Police Chief and has worked in law enforcement since 1997. The meet-and-greet is rain or shine. RSVP on the event's Facebook page and see Chilton's campaign page for more information.

Warner speaks on end of public health emergency

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, released a statement Thursday on the official end of the nation’s Public Health Emergency for COVID-19:

“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with force and urgency to save lives and livelihoods, taking actions that were made possible by the Public Health Emergency declaration, which opened the door to a wealth of additional tools and flexibilities. More than three years later, I’m proud to know that our nation has reached a point where we can move beyond the emergency stage of COVID-19 and the corresponding PHE declaration,” Warner said.

“Now, it’s up to Congress to adopt more permanent policies that reflect the valuable lessons we learned during this crisis, and that allow us to move forward rather than backwards. We must continue to strengthen our public health response capabilities, ensure that health care is affordable and easy to access through robust telehealth options, and improve the security of our southwest border while creating a better functioning asylum process and a reasonable path towards legal status for those who are undocumented. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress on these issues.”

'Into the Woods' final weekend at Lake of the Woods

Lake of the Woods Players continues its run of, “Into the Woods” this Friday-Sunday at Lake of the Woods Community Center, located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road in Locust Grove.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $24 for students. See lowplayers.org for more information on favorite fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm. Evening and matinee shows will be available. The production is based on the legendary Stephen Sondheim’s music and lyrics and the book by James Lapine.

Area students graduate from Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College held Commencement exercises on April 29 with approximately 315 undergraduate and 25 graduate students from the Class of 2023 receiving degrees. Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.

Rev. Dr. Robbie Miller '79, college chaplain, served as the Commencement speaker for 2023. In his address, "The Measure of Success," he said, "The measure of success in our brief span of life-represented by that little 'dash' between the year we're born and the year we die-is not the money we earn or the things we accumulate or the degrees we acquire or the recognition we receive, but the love we share and the difference we make."

Students from the area graduating from Bridgewater College in 2023 were: Benjamin Anderson of Jeffersonton, bachelor of arts in business administration; Preston Christian of Stafford, bachelor of arts in sociology; Diana Fewell of Bealeton, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts in digital media arts; Zachary Gray of Jeffersonton, bachelor of arts in business administration; Sarah Kerns of Warrenton, cum laude with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science; Mikayla Kzinowek of Culpeper, bachelor of science in computer science; Cesar Martinez of Bealeton, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in business administration; Anna Mazurowski of Barboursville, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English; Shelby Robinson of Culpeper, cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology; Raegan Scott of Rixeyville, bachelor of science in psychology; Summer Shifflett of Orange, bachelor of science in psychology; Colin Strickland of Warrenton, bachelor of arts in business administration; Shifa Tewari of Culpeper, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in liberal studies; Chancen Woodruff of Flint Hill, bachelor of arts in history and political science and Clover Cooper of Barboursville master of science in athletic training

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, founded in 1880.

Disaster movies in the sky for Mt. Pony movies

“It’s a Disaster!” continues this weekend as the theme for this month’s films series at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper with a focus on the high-flying skies.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “Airport 1975” (Universal, 1974). Somewhat of a sequel to Airport (1970), this film about a midair collision is the basis for many parodies. Color, 107 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday on the big screen will be, “The High and the Mighty” (Paramount, 1954). One of John Wayne’s best performances and one of director William Wellman’s greatest efforts, too. Disaster isn’t instant in this one, giving all time to reflect on their lives. Color, 147 minutes.

The weekend of free classic films ends at 7:30 Saturday with, “Airplane!” (Paramount, 1980). What can be said about a film that pays homage to past disaster films and starts a whole resurgence of not only movie parodies but also serious disaster films? Surely, a film screening not to be missed. I know, don’t call me Shirley. Color, 86 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served basis. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted.