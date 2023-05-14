School Lunch Hero Day May 5 at CCPS

Between preparing delicious food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Culpeper County Public Schools nutrition professionals, aka "lovable lunch ladies," have a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the division celebrated School Lunch Hero Day on Cinco de Mayo. Celebrated annually since 2013, School Lunch Hero Day was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to recognize and thank these hardworking heroes for their dedication to fueling our students for success,” said Greg Beamer, CCPS Director of Food Service.

Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats. The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

For more information, visit schoollunchheroday.com, schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals and culpeperschools.org/o/ccps/page/school-nutrition-services.

The School Nutrition Association is a national, nonprofit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students, according to Hoover’s release.

Ruritan club program on scams targeting elderly

This month's Jefferson Ruritan Club featured program will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Detective Thomas Buckley from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department will be speaking about current scams, especially those directed to the elderly.

There is no cost to attend. The evening will begin with dinner, followed by the special program and a short meeting. This event will take place in the social hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others while helping the community. “We always welcome new members or visitors, from school age to seniors!”

Questions? Contact 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Rixeyville student recognized by university

It's no secret that University of the Cumberlands has hardworking students. Some students in particular have made their mark on their respective academic departments, winning departmental awards for their achievements in the classroom.

Jesse Logan Kirby of Rixeyville is one of those distinguished students, according to a release from the Kentucky school. Kirby won an award for Fitness and Sport Management.

Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act

A key Virginia organization representing trucking companies and fleet operators this week backed U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger’s bipartisan bill to help more Virginia veterans join the trucking workforce, according to a release from the congresswoman's office.

The Virginia Trucking Association endorsed the Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act, to cut red tape for veterans looking to use their GI benefits to pay for commercial driver’s license education programs.

“Virginia has the fastest growing veteran labor force in the United States, and the trucking industry offers them high-paying jobs when they leave military service,” said Dale Bennett, President and CEO, Virginia Trucking Association. “This bipartisan legislation will improve access to the CDL training veterans need to quickly enter the trucking workforce and continue their service to our country as professional truck drivers.”

“When our servicemembers transition to civilian life, America needs to follow through on its promises to those who have borne the battle. But right now, thousands of veterans across the country are forced to wait before they can use their GI benefits to cover the costs of the CDL education programs they need to hit the road,” said Spanberger.

“During National Military Appreciation Month, we have an opportunity to redouble our support for America’s veterans—and that means not only recognizing their service, but also making sure they have the benefits, resources, and job opportunities they’ve earned.”

The measure would exempt new branches of established commercial driver-training facilities from a statutory two-year waiting period, if the training facility has been approved to receive benefits by the VA and state approving agencies. The bill would allow veterans more accessibility to nearby CDL schools and lead to high-paying careers, according to the release.

End of Year School Division Events

May 16: Sycamore Park Elementary School Choir Concert, Gym, 6:30 p.m.

May 16: International Thespian Society Induction Ceremony for Eastern View High School, Auditorium, 6 p.m.

May 20: Culpeper County High School Graduation, Broman Field, 9 a.m.

May 20: Eastern View High School Graduation, Cyclone Stadium, 9 a.m.

May 22: Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

May 23: Last day of school

May 24: End of year staff workday

Piedmont Community Band's upcoming performances

Windmore Foundation for the Arts will present Culpeper Remembers at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day at American Legion Post 330 on Route 229.

The commemoration will begin with Piedmont Community Band's trumpeters performing taps as part of Taps Across America. There will be musical selections and readings from pieces written by authors from Pen to Paper to create a solemn atmosphere in which people can reflect on those who sacrificed their lives for our nation, according to a release.

Piedmont Community Band, on June 4, will present Storytime, an interactive concert featuring musical selections that tell a story or represent story elements. The Culpeper County Library will be there to provide activities for children and everyone is invited to dress as a favorite book character.

The concert will be at 4 p.m. in the Inter-Generational Space at Culpeper Baptist Church. All events are free and open to the public.

Social Services board meetings this week

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and the Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on May 17 in the Culpeper Human Services boardroom, located at 1835 Industry Drive.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Becky Phipps at 540/727-0372, ext. 400.

Fauquier Health open house in Gainesville

An open house event to meet Fauquier Health's Dr. Kearn Ghuman and learn about cosmetic fillers will be held 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, in the Gainesville office. Attend and book an appointment to receive a discount on a consultation appointment and special pricing.

High school graduations on same date and time

Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School will hold graduation on the same date and time this year.

Graduation is at 9 a.m. on May 20 in the CCHS Stadium, Broman Field and in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School. Celebrate the class of 2023!