Choir, drama joins EV Band on Disney World trip

Students from the Eastern View High School Fine Arts Department got to visit Disney World in Orlando from April 18 through April 21, traveling through the night on chartered buses to the Florida destination.

This trip has been a Culpeper County Public Schools band tradition for many years and this year, the drama and choir departments joined, according to a release from division spokeswoman Laura Hoover. In a highlight of the trip, students performed April 19 in front of large crowds at Disney Springs. Before the choir performance, drama students led a warm-up with choir.

Mr. Ballard (theatre), Mrs. Richtarski (choir), and Mr. Roach (band) thanked the students, chaperones, and all who supported the trip.

“I am thankful the EVHS band allowed the choir and drama to tag along this year on this historic trip. The amazing moment when we performed and shared music at Disney Springs in front of thousands of people is a memory that our students will never forget. Furthermore, the opportunity for all of our Fine Art students to have fun and bond while creating lifelong friendships is priceless,” said Tiffany Richtarski, EVHS Choral Director and CCPS Fine Arts Coordinator.

Need of the week: breakfast foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church, located on East Street in downtown Culpeper.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need. The food needs for this week are breakfast items: Pop Tarts, oatmeal packets, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Culpeper Fireman’s Parade & Carnival upcoming

The 68th Annual Culpeper Fireman’s Parade and Carnival is 10 days away.

The fun returns Memorial Day weekend, Wednesday May 24–Saturday, May 27. The Main Street parade will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The carnival will be nightly at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should see culpeperfire.com for the entry form. Raffle tickets for the Grand Prize drawings are $1/each and are available in books of 25 from any department member, at the fairgrounds and selected retailers.

The Grand Prize will be $2,500 cash, 2nd prize, $1,000, 3rd prize $500 cash, and 4th and 5th prizes are $100 cash each. This is a major annual fundraiser for Co. 1.

“Please come out, support your volunteers and have some family fun.”

Benefit for Ukraine in Lignum

Hopewell United Methodist will hold a benefit for Ukraine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. o Saturday May 20 at the church, located at 23557 Lignum Road in Lignum, Culpeper County.

Proceeds will be used to convert a 2,000-square-feet storage area in the basement of a church into children’s classrooms and bomb shelter.

Saturday’s fundraiser will feature a silent auction, sale of potted flowers, food, bake sale and clothes. There will be tractor rides, blood pressure checks, State Police handouts and square dancing. Questions? 540/399-1843.

Children’s summer swim lessons registration open

Powell Wellness Center indoor warm-water pool in Culpeper will host three swim lesson sessions in June and July—Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5) and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Taught by certified water safety instructors, classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. See powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons/ or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org

Webinar: opioid use disorder treatment at end of pandemic

With the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 ended on May 11, 2023, it is a critical moment to take stock of what it will mean for opioid use disorder treatment, according to a release from Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts.

The pandemic brought to the fore the importance of harm reduction strategies. More people used drugs in isolation where the risk of overdose and death increased. As the pandemic continued and even as it began to ease, the drug supply and usage patterns continued to change in dangerous and unpredictable ways, the release stated.

Please national experts at 3 p.m. today, as well as frontline providers and consumer representatives, about the regulatory landscape and the impact of the end of the Public Health Emergency on opioid use disorder treatment.

Speakers will be: Beth Connolly, MPA, Assistant Director, Office of Public Health, Office of National Drug Control Policy; Andrew Herring, MD, Director of Research & Attending Emergency Physician; Danielle Russell, PhD, Arizona State University and Hemi Tewarson, JD, MPH, Executive Director, National Academy for State Health Polic.

The webinar will run until 4:30pm to allow for an extended discussion and Q&A session following the presentation. Register at forefdn.org.

Hydrant testing on town’s northwest side

Fire flow hydrant testing will continue through Thursday in northwestern sections of Town including Duke, King and Queen Street areas and Lakeview, Redwood Lakes, Pelham’s Reach, Cardinal View, Riverdale and general surrounding areas along Sperryville Pike.

Testing crews will be working daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone.

Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Culpeper Public Works at 540/825-0285.

New four-way stop in Mountain Brook Estates

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department coordinated with Mountain Brook Estates Homeowner’s Association to implement a new all-way stop intersection at Kingsbrook Road and Electric Avenue.

The new traffic pattern was initiated on Friday. Advance warning signs are temporarily in place, however, motorists and pedestrians are asked to be alert while adjusting to the new traffic pattern.

Orange Workforce Center at the library

Effective immediately, Virginia Career Works Orange Workforce Center is providing services by appointment only at (540) 212-4570, option 3.

Services can be provided virtually, in-person at specific locations in Orange County, and in-person at the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center, located at 210 E Steven St., Ste. 200 in downtown Culpeper.

This change represents the first step in workforce services being offered in a mobile form, according to a release. Beginning on July 1, Orange County workforce services will no longer be provided at 127 Belleview Ave. Instead, workforce services will be available one day per week, in each of the three Orange County Library locations.

“We are excited to make the services of Virginia Career Works even more accessible to Orange County,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Chief Mission Officer for Rappahannock Goodwill. “Whether creating a resume, applying for a job, or accessing funding for training, the partnership with the library system will allow more Orange residents and businesses to be served.”

Branch locations and hours of operation for workforce services are as follows: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Orange County Main Library; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Gordonsville Library and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilderness Library.