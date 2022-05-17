Culpeper-area community briefs for May 17, 2022

History talk on French patriot’s visit

General Marquis de Lafayette and his historic stop in Jeffersonton will be the topic for a Jefferson Ruritan Club program at 7 p.m. tonight at Jeffersonton Baptist Church.

Ann O’Connor, local representative coordinating the acquisition and placement of a historical marker and local historian Perry Cabot, will present the history at this free program. All are welcome to attend starting with a delicious dinner.

Concert through the decades

Eastern View High School Choir’s “Decades” Spring Concert will be held at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, May 18 in the auditorium.

The choir will be singing music from the 1950s to the 2000’s. All are welcome to come celebrate the great music from the decades at this free show. And, EVHS Choir Alumni can join them on stage for River in Judea!

Human Services Boards meet this week

The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. May 18 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration on North Main Street.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities so they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.

Need of the Week: lunch meat, PB&J, hot dogs and cheese

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: lunch meat: bologna, turkey, chicken and ham; hot dogs & buns; condiments: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard; sandwich cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss and peanut butter and jelly,

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Inside the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center

Ever wonder what is happening in that mysterious building on Mount Pony?

Join Gregory Lukow, Chief of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center located at the Packard Campus here in Culpeper, to learn about the institution’s mission and rich history!

A free webinar will be held on Facebook Live Museum of Culpeper History page at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 19 providing an inside look at one of the area’s most interesting geographic features. Virginia Humanities and Northern Piedmont Community Foundation are sponsors.