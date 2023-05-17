Five artists selected for Shenandoah residency

Shenandoah National Park’s Artist-in-Residence program is now ongoing.

The program gives artists of all types an opportunity to creatively explore Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources and pursue their artistic discipline. Each artist will spend three weeks in the park and create an original piece reflecting the experience. Artists present public programs about their art and residencies. Shenandoah National Park Trust sponsors the program.

This year’s artists in residence started with Sonya Lara, a poet and essayist who will be in the park through May 22. See sonyalara.com.

Nina Grauley, a science Illustrator, artist and amateur naturalist, believes paying attention to the particularities of a community—whether made up of plants or people—is an act of love. She will be in the park July 10-31. ninagrauley.com.

Photographer Paul Atkinson celebrates the natural landscape, and explores the human landscape from a detached examination of what is left behind. He resides in North Carolina, and is an advocate with the International Dark Sky Association. He will be in the park July 31-August 21. patkinsonphoto.com.

Ines Sun is a multidisciplinary visual artist who has harmoniously immersed herself in the crossroads of East and West. The fluidity of interplaying culturally and aesthetically shows in her paintings and installation projects. Sun will be in the park September 5-26. See inessun.com.

Jill Haley is a musician who has been composing, recording, and performing instrumental music inspired by the natural environment. She has spent the last several years exploring National Parks and writing music about the inspiration she finds in these wondrous places. Haley will be in the park October 2-23. jillhaley.com.

3rd Thursday is back—for 20th birthday concerts

The 20th Birthday Season of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series rocks into town this week with the always popular and danceable, En’Novation Band.

The run funs 5 to 9 p.m. down at the Depot.

Ticketed attendees can enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free. It was 20 years ago that Culpeper Renaissance Inc. launched the concerts with Chairmen of the Board with General Johnson.

June 15 Third Thursday will feature sounds from Mad Maxx & The Grove Train Band, central Virginia’s premier 80’s tribute band. July 20 will feature beach music by legendary Band of Oz. The 20th year anniversary ends August 17 with the The Castaways, in the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame.

Food vendors on site will be Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Dad Bod BBQ, Kona Ice, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, and a special appearance in July from Moo Thru Mobile Warrenton. Virginia Eagle Distributors will serve adult beverages and there will also be wine.

Get advance tickets at Oak View National Bank in Culpeper, Poppy + Chalk/Scoop on Davis or the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot. Tickets are $10/concert or in celebration of the anniversary, season tickets are $20. Like and follow Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram, see www.culpeperdowntown.com, and contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416.

REC names new head of large-scale solar projects

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has named Lee Brock as Principal Engineering Manager. In this new role, Brock will lead and coordinate the engineering, design and construction efforts for REC’s large-scale power projects, according to a business release.

She will focus on response and service to new members in the large commercial and industrial space. Brock and her team will also work closely with economic development to ensure consistent response and processes necessary for a smooth transition from project concept to completion.

“With Ms. Brock’s transition into this new role supporting REC’s service projects, we have a winning team to support economic growth in the communities we serve, maintain member focus from initial application through project completion, and ensuring grid health and reliability,” said John Arp, Chief Engineering & Grid Operations Officer.

Brock formerly served as a managing director in engineering and power supply, overseeing electrical system planning, engineering, and technical services. She holds a bachelor in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia and New Jersey.

She brings 43 years of experience in the electric utility industry. Prior to coming to REC in 1995, she worked 15 years for Atlantic City Electric Company in New Jersey as an electrical engineer. Brock is a praise team member at Hope Presbyterian Church. She lives in Spotsylvania with her husband, Greg, daughters Andrea and Kirsten, and a dog, Jersey Girl.

Culpeper Young Life golf tourney at country club

The 18th Annual Culpeper Young Life Golf Tournament FUNdraiser is this Friday at the Country Club of Culpeper.

In addition to supporting the ministry of Young Life in the Culpeper community, participants will have a chance to win great prizes like: $10,000 for a Hole-In-One, $600 in cash, one night stay and dinner for two at It’s About Thyme, Golf Foursome with carts at The Country Club, a variety of gifts and gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses, complimentary hot dogs and beverages and a complimentary Banquet Dinner immediately following the tournament

The 18-hole Tournament Play, Captain’s Choice starts at 1 p.m. with check-in at noon. Sponsors can upgrade to a Gold Sponsor for a donation of $125 above registration fees. Questions? Contact 703-405-2951 or ylculpeper@gmail.com.

Presidential scholars from Northern Virginia

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on May 10 announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. There were five students from Northern Virginia. They are: Mira Iris Kim, of Fairfax, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, Alexandria, (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts); Teja Koduru, of Fairfax, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Emily Ocasio, of Falls Church, New School Northern Virginia, Fairfax; Emma E. Cox, of McLean, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology and Mayra Rios, of Vienna. James Madison High School.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.