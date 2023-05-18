SNHU Dean's List students from Culpeper

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean's List. The term runs from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Local students on the Dean’s List are Ana Vasquez Cortez of Culpeper, Cleveland Lucas of Gordonsville and Brandi Macurak of Culpeper.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

High school graduation livestreams Saturday

Culpeper County Public Schools and Culpeper Media Network are pleased to announce the graduation ceremonies for Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School will be livestreamed on each schools’ YouTube channel at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Go to youtube.com/@culpepercountyhigh or youtube.com/@evhstv3833.

The recorded ceremonies will air later in the day on Culpeper Media Network. In Culpeper County, you can find them on Comcast channel 10, Fios channel 21, and online at culpepermedia.org.

Honoring the fallen: National Police Week

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, recognized National Police Week by reading the names of fallen officers from police departments and sheriff’s offices across Virginia’s Seventh District.

“May they never be forgotten, and may their service and their sacrifice inspire their fellow law enforcement officers to continue to serve and protect,” she said. “These officers were dedicated public servants, they were valued loved ones across our communities, and they represented the best of Virginia.”

The names of fallen officers read aloud in Congress:

Prince William County Police Department: Officer Ashley Marie Guindon, Officer Chris Yung Officer Philip Michael Pennington and Officer Paul Thomas “Pete” White, Jr.

Prince William County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy David William Myers, Jr.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Jason Edward Mooney and Deputy Ford T. Humphrey

Fredericksburg Police Department: Officer Todd Allen Bahr, Officer William Franklin Mines, Sergeant Roy Glen Wright and Officer Ellsworth Alexander Moore

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office: Captain James Anthony Sisk and Deputy George Robert Lillard Jr.

King George County Sherriff’s Office: Deputy Craig Lamont Brooks

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Strother W. "Ted" Lewis Sr.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office: Investigator Chadwick Alan Carr and Sergeant Rodney Lee Davis

Orange County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff William B. "Willie" Young and Sheriff Willie C. Bond

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Bryan Marshall Berger, Deputy Dean Ridings and Detective Richard Lee Samuels

Democratic state candidates meet-and-greet

The public is invited to a meet-and-greet from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, May 21 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper for Sara Ratcliffe, Democratic candidate for House of Delegates 62nd District. Special guest will be Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for the 28th State Senate District.

Bringing decades of professional and personal advocacy experience, Ratcliffe has the knowledge and skills to ensure government works for all its citizens in education, healthcare, and economic success, according to a release from event sponsor, the Culpeper County Democratic Committee.

Eastern Mennonite University dean's list

Eastern Mennonite University congratulates the Spring 2023 Dean's List honorees. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of [30] credit hours.

Local students named to the college’s dean’s list are: Mild Butsridoung of Culpeper, majoring in Nursing; Taylor Chandler of Gordonsville, majoring in Nursing; Sarah East of Washington, majoring in Nursing and Dawson Woodruff of Flint Hill, majoring in Health & Physical Education, Education Licensure, PreK-12.

A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. EMU educates students from the main campus in Harrisonburg, the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online.

Little Learners today at the museum

Join the Museum of Culpeper History at 10:30 a.m. today to learn about all kinds of different museums. Children ages 2-5 will get to explore what the museum has to offer then make their own mini museum exhibit.

There is no admission fee. Reserve a spot at culpepermuseum.com, email education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749. This program is free thanks to a Power of Change grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Cornhole Tournament at Old Trade Brewery

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament beginning at 3 p.m. (registration and practice begins at 2) on Saturday at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station.

The family event will have regulation boards, a bracket-style double elimination and a cash prize. Registration is $30 for each two person team. Food and refreshments will be for sale at the brewery.

Cornhole tournaments will take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. For more information and the registration form, go to jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-825-4192.

En'Novation tonight for summer concert series

The 20th birthday season of the Third Thursday Summer Concert Series rocks into town tonight with the always popular and danceable, En’Novation Band. The fun runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Depot.

Ticketed attendees can enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger are free. It was 20 years ago that Culpeper Renaissance Inc. launched the concerts with Chairmen of the Board with General Johnson.