Culpeper 12th graders commit to jobs, military

Culpeper County Public Schools recently celebrated 33 seniors who made commitments to the military or a future career at the 2023 Career and Technical Education Signing Day, giving students the opportunity to profess intentions for their future.

Held earlier this month at Culpeper Technical Education Center, the event is similar to signing days for athletes committing to college athletic programs. The students and parents and either their employer or recruiter all signed a letter outlining the expectations of all parties, according to a release from school division spokesperson Laura Hoover. This helps ensure success for the student and their employer or military branch and represents the investment all parties are making in the development of the students’ future, she said.

In the letter of intent, students agree to expectations including graduating from high school in good standing, attending school and work each day on time, passing any certification tests associated with their curriculum and continuing to be a model student, employee or recruit.

Employer and military expectations include providing feedback to the employee or recruit and providing reasonable opportunities for the student to learn skills necessary to be successful. “Culpeper County Public Schools is proud of the success of our students both in and outside of the classroom and we are excited to see where their new careers take them,” Hoover said.

'Old Age Ain't for Sissies' weekly discussion

Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a weekly discussion group 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays, through June 9, on the topic of aging, led by the Rev. Dr. John Killinger.

Pastor of churches from Los Angeles to New York, professor, author and now himself an old man, the reverend will lead talks on numerous topics, such as handling your aches and pains, facing your own mortality, coping with setbacks and losses, redefining your faith as an older person and the importance of pets, family and friends in the aging process.

RSVP at scsm.tv/calendar or 540/349-5814. The center is located at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

Right the Record: USCT to be honored

Right the Record and partners will honor 321 local men who wore the blue uniform and the insignia of the United States of America during the Civil War during a ceremony, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, in the auditorium at the Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

Hear their names read and watch as the Honor Guard of the Culpeper VFW Post recognizes them with full military honors. The event will include speakers, music, reenactors, presentation of exhibit panels and American flags, vendors and light refreshments. Bring a lawn chair for this historic program.

Vega kicks off PWC supervisors' campaign

Former 7th District Congressional candidate Yesli Vega will kick off her campaign for reelection to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Coles District at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department in Manassas.

“Over the last four years, you've joined me as we've fought for lower property taxes, a safer community, and sensible, citizen-first development. With your help and a new governing majority committed to these issues we will once again make Prince William the best place in our commonwealth to live, work, and raise a family,” according to a campaign release. Lunch will be provided.

Summer youth programs at PATH Recreation Center

In June and July, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center of Culpeper will host a variety of camps and clinics for youth.

Programs will include advanced basketball skills for high school students; tumbling for ages 6-12; baseball skills for ages 9-13 with the Culpeper Cavaliers, the area’s new franchise in the Valley Baseball League; tae kwon do; and more. Scholarships are available for income eligible families.

Visit pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org or call 540/825-0000 for more information.

Movies this weekend at Mount Pony

Brace yourself for the final weekend of “It’s a Disaster!” films in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater, on Mount Pony in Culpeper.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s "The World, the Flesh and the Devil,” (MGM, 1959). More post-disaster than disaster, a miner emerges from a cave-in to discover that most of mankind has been destroyed by a nuclear holocaust. The talented Harry Belafonte, who shows he is more than just a singer, stars. Black & white, 95 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday on the big screen will be the silent film, “The Johnstown Flood,” (Fox, 1926). The print ad for the film says it all: “Eight towns destroyed, 12,000 lives sacrificed, scenes of terror and moments of inspiring heroism. Disaster sought to separate them but heroism reunited them, the thrilling romance of a boy and girl who survived the terrifying experience.” Black & white, 60 minutes (plus short subjects). Print courtesy of George Eastman Museum. With live musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

The weekend of free classic films ends at 7:30 Saturday night with some, “Speed,” (20th Century Fox, 1994). Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock star in this iconic summer blockbuster about a bus wired to blow-up if it goes under 50mph. Hold onto your seat, this film moves! Color, 116 minutes.

The theater will be closed next weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. Due to electrical maintenance in the theater, the June film series schedule will not begin until June 16.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult for the free movies. Seating is first-come, first-served basis. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted.

Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this Federal facility. The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.