CTB in Culpeper today for public meeting

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will be in Culpeper from 4-6 p.m. today as part of series of meetings across Virginia inviting the public to share feedback on road projects recommended for funding as well as other transportation initiatives. The meeting will be held at VDOT Culpeper District headquarters, located at 1601 Orange Road.

Members of the community may participate by attending public meetings or submitting comments by email or traditional mail. The public will have an opportunity to learn and share feedback about the Draft Fiscal Year 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program, which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and transportation demand management projects.

The draft plan identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB in June. Email or mail comments to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

Fried chicken dinner upcoming in Brandy StationThe auxiliary of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. invites the public to come enjoy a Fried Chicken Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the Charter Hall at the stationhouse.

On the menu will be fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn pudding, green beans, rolls, desserts & beverages. Adults are $15, Children 6 to 10/$7 and children 5 and younger eat for free. Cash, check or card accepted.

Carry-outs available, parking in rear of firehouse. Proceeds will benefit the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department & Auxiliary.

Community Give Back choir concert tonight

The Blackhawk Choir of Floyd T. Binns Middle School presents its spring concert at 6 p.m. tonight in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.

Admission is free. The choir will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys for young patients at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, A Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The donation drive is in honor of their very own Blackhawk Choir student, Kahmari Riedl, 2023 National Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Kahmari is just 1 of 10 patients chosen for this distinction, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools. Donations are optional.

“Thank you for supporting the Blackhawk Choir in their 2023 Community Give Back project.”

Culpeper TOPS celebrating 50 years

The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TOPS VA 0302 Culpeper, is celebrating 50 years as a weight-loss support group.

Weekly meetings for the 17 current members are a key component of TOPS support, according to a chapter release. Visitors are welcome to attend their first meeting for free. The Culpeper TOPS Chapter meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Precious Blood Catholic Church, located at 114 E. Edmondson St. in the Town of Culpeper. Attendees should use the driveway entrance to the small building on the corner of E. Edmondson and Main.

To celebrate 50 years in Culpeper and 75 years of TOPS Club, Inc., the local chapter is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in the annex at Precious Blood, at the corner of North East and East Edmondson.

“Our chapter is thrilled to celebrate this milestone, and we look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries to come,” said chapter leader Catharine Babbitt. “We’re going to continue committing ourselves to losing weight—together. Anyone who’s looking for weight-loss support is welcome as a TOPS member.”

TOPS Club Inc. is the only nonprofit weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada, the release stated.

Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. tops.org

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. Watch the livestream at Culpeper Media Network.

A Special Meeting of Culpeper Town Council will be held at 7 p.m. tonight in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of this meeting is for a public hearing on Proposed FY24 Budget and for continued review of proposed FY24 budget. Agendas and document are at Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County Boarddocs.

‘Because We Have Music’ virtual concert

Kid Pan Alley, the local nonprofit that inspires children to create their own songs, is excited to announce the return of its free livestream concert series, Because We Have Music.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, featuring Howard Levy of the Flecktones, multiple Grammy winner Jon Carroll, and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler. Levy is a founding member of the Flecktones and known for his work across various genres with artists including Dolly Parton, Styx, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, John Prine, Paquito D’Rivera.

Carroll is co-founder of the Starland Vocal Band and has toured and recorded with Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Dixie Chicks, Rodney Crowell, and many others. Reisler, the founder of Kid Pan Alley and Trapezoid co-founder, will also be performing, along with his partner and co-host, Cheryl Reisler.

The concert promises to be an intimate celebration of music and community, featuring talented musicians honoring the non-profit organizations participating in Give Local Piedmont that make Virginia’s Piedmont such a wonderful and caring place to live, according to event publicity. RSVP k-may7.eventbrite.com/