Shenandoah grows by 1,000 acres in Page County

In a mountainside dedication on Thursday, Shenandoah National Park commemorated the 2022 donation of nearly 1,000 acres of land from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

The donation is the result of a collaboration with partners from local, state and national levels, according to a release. The donated land is rich with history reflecting generations of family ownership and natural wonders, including waterfalls and sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley.

Former landowners Camille Bradford, Carol Dean Campbell, Connie Dean Kerlin and the Graves family have made the restoration and protection of these lands a priority by making their properties available for purchase.

Nearly 1,000 acres of woodlands including the headwaters of Naked Creek in the Tanners Ridge area of Page County are now protected as part of Shenandoah National Park through the donation made from Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. These lands and headwaters of Naked Creek are now protected and preserved as public lands in perpetuity, the release stated.

“The Shenandoah National Park Trust is proud of the strong collaborations that have led to this momentous addition to the park,” said Trust Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone. “These partnerships have ensured that this majestic property will be preserved for generations to come.”

Working with the Trust were U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Department of the Interior Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program, Commonwealth of Virginia, local partners and landowners to purchase three contiguous properties with funds from the 2016 DuPont environmental damage settlement— for “land protection, property acquisition, and recreational and wildlife enhancements — riparian habitat along the South River or South Fork Shenandoah River.”

“We are thrilled that the settlement funds enabled the addition of these lands to Shenandoah National Park,” said Cindy Schulz, field office supervisor at the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service. “Conserving this area meets the goals of the settlement by protecting tributaries to the South Fork Shenandoah River and providing and improving habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife.”

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenny said they were honored to be entrusted with the protection of these lands for the American people.

“We appreciate the willing sellers for their recognition of the importance of protecting these lands for future generations.”

Area students make dean's list at Lee University

Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean's List honors during the Spring 2023 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Congratulations to these distinguished local scholars on earning this academic achievement: Jessica Berry of Locust Grove, Benjamin MacGowan of Warrenton and Danielle Peyton of Ruckersville.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The university's reputation as a quality institution is seen in the high caliber of faculty, students, and friends who are drawn to campus, according to a college release. leeuniversity.edu.

Hydrant testing along Belle Ave. and Brandy Road

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing mandatory fire flow hydrant testing 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting, in sections of the Belle Avenue area, including Dominion Square Shopping Center, the East Business District and The Meadows and Northridge areas, including the James Madison Highway and Brandy Road corridor, Montanus Drive, Ira Hoffman Lane, Town Square Shopping Center and Nalles Mill Road.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.

Upcoming School Division Events

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar:

May 22: Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m. May 23: Last Day of School

Last Day of School May 24: End of Year Staff Workday

End of Year Staff Workday June 2: Virginia School Board Association School Law Conference, Richmond

State candidates meet-and-greet in Culpeper

The public is invited to a meet and greet today from 2-4 p.m. at Mountain Run Winery for Sara Ratcliffe, Democratic candidate for House of Delegates 62nd District, along with special guest Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for the 28th State Senate District.

Bringing decades of professional and personal advocacy experience, Ratcliffe has the knowledge and skills to ensure government works for all its citizens in education, healthcare and economic success, according to a release.

Lifeguard certification training at Powell

Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27-28.

This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet and includes First Aid, CPR and AED.

Participants should be 16 years of age or older. See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. Email saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or call 540/445-5383 to register or for information.

Music From America: Fauquier Community Band concert

Three cheers for the USA! Come celebrate America and American music at a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. on Monday at Fauquier County High School.

The Fauquier Community Band will be playing familiar songs by American composers to get us all ready for summer, backyard BBQs, fireworks, ballgames and good ole American fun. As with all their performances, this concert is open to all and completely free. Play the raffle to win great prizes, and enjoy a complementary dessert reception at the end of the show.

Concerts are in the auditorium, on the east side of the high school, right side when facing the front door. Enter the building at door D10. The Community Band is open to musicians of all skill levels! Visit fauquiercommunityband.com for more information.

New Metro station opens in Alexandria

Metro and officials with the City of Alexandria joined federal, state and local leaders Friday morning for the grand opening celebration of the Potomac Yard-VT Station.

This is Metro’s 98th rail station located in one of the fastest growing areas of Alexandria and adjacent to the future site of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. Speaking at Friday’s grand opening were: Paul C. Smedberg, Chair of Metro Board of Directors, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, Nuria Fernandez, Administrator of Federal Transit Administration, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands.