Fireman's Parade on Main Street Thursday

The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce the return this week of its annual carnival and parade—just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

The last Fireman's Parade in Culpeper was held in 2019 before those long COVID years.

It's high time it's back, and better than ever. The 2023 parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with line-up beginning at 5 p.m. More than 160 entries have signed up to participate.

The Fireman's Carnival opens at 6 p.m. this Wednesday out at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises and continues nightly through the evening of Saturday, May 27 with a Saturday matinee as well.

It's the volunteer company's largest annual fundraiser, and is fun for the whole family.

Get your raffle tickets in support of the department each night at the carnival to win the grand prize of $2,500 another cash prizes during the big drawing at midnight Saturday.

Follow Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook and culpeperfire.com for all the latest updates. See Thursday's paper and at starexponent.com for the parade lineup.

Need of the week: lunch items

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are lunch items, as the last day of school is today: canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup, PB&J Uncrustables, Lunchables, juice boxes and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Lunch and learn about help with hearing loss

Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper is hosting an educational seminar 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pepper’s Grill to learn about helping with hearing loss and hearing health. Free event with buffet lunch at noon will include five rounds of bingo for a change to win prizes. Contact 540/825-6770 to reserve a spot.

Free virtual veterans job fair today

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 65 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, according to a DAV release.

Attendees can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance. This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. To register, see jobs.dav.org.

CCPS purging old student records

Class of 2018 graduates of Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School who wish to have their student file should contact their respective school counseling department no later than June 15. This is for students who earned their high school diploma only not for students who withdrew from Culpeper County Public Schools, according to a division release.

Cortez, Macurak make SNHU Dean's List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates local students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean's List for the term running January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Local students named to the SNHU Dean’s List were Ana Vasquez Cortez of Culpeper, Cleveland Lucas of Gordonsville and Brandi Macurak of Culpeper.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Town government meetings this week

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the same location. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee meets at 10 a.m.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the center. See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.