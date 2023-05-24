Fireman's Carnival kicks off tonight

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department's annual carnival opens tonight at 6 p.m., at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29, and runs through Saturday.

Ride All-U-Can until closing with armbands sold each night. Wednesday armbands are $10 and Thursday-Saturday are $20.

The Fireman's Parade will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in Culpeper with nearly 170 entries.

There will be a Saturday carnival matinee from 1-5 p.m. with armbands for $10. Come enjoy the rides, games and concessions, weather permitting.

Local teen raising awareness of juvenile diabetes

Eastern View freshman Riley Kitts has been selected to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia as a delegate for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 2023 Children’s Congress in Washington, D.C. in July.

JDRF Children’s Congress will bring awareness to type 1 diabetes and present on the importance of funding research to provide life-changing therapies for those with T1D, according to a release from Eastern View High School news liaison Kaitlyn Conville.

Kitts, 15, was selected as one of 165 delegates from more than 700 applications due to her “powerful and well-written application,” according to the executive director of JDRF Mid-Atlantic Chapter, Jaclyn Toll Basse.

The high school freshman created a video about her own story with T1D. See it at cc.jdrf.org/delegates/riley-4/.

This summer, Kitts is working on creating a scrapbook and writing letters to local representatives and senators to advocate for support for the T1D community.

“Diabetes has never been the thing that prevented me from doing the same activities as others,” she said.

The student enjoys reading, writing, video editing and crafting. Kitts has been accepted into the National Junior Honor Society, made her local library’s teen advisory board, and continues to earn good grades. In the future, she hopes to pursue a career as a teacher or a pediatric endocrinologist.

Demonstration garden drop-ins at Carver Center

Eager to learn more about gardening? Rapidan River Master Gardeners invites those who are to visit their Demonstration Garden that features AAS varieties, located on The Carver Center property at 9432 N. James Madison Highway, (Route 15) Rapidan.

The garden will be open for drop-in visitors 9-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of June (1), July (6), August (3) and September (7) to tour, ask questions and discuss selected topics, including raised beds and mulching in June, gardening a high tunnel in July, ornamentals and propagation in August, and composting and soil in September. Events will be canceled if it rains. For more information, contact lobaker@verizon.net.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Weekly Updates

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, according to the local department weekly update. A stroke happens when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Many strokes could be prevented through healthy lifestyle changes and working with a health care team to control health conditions that raise the risk for stroke, according to the update. Visit cdc.gov/stroke/prevention.htm for more information.

Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh program helps WIC families get fresh and nutritious locally grown fruit, vegetables and cut herbs. The program also supports local farmers and farmers’ markets in Virginia, according to the health update.

Anyone served by WIC in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock is eligible to participate in the Farm Market Fresh program. Participants receive a booklet containing $30 worth of checks per eligible WIC participant in their household that are valid for the current market season.

Krispy Kreme offers grads free 'dough-plomas'

For the fourth year in a row, Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to high school and college graduates in the Class of 2023.

Starting today, students who wear something that identifies them as a graduate, like a cap and gown or Class of 2023 shirt, or bring their student ID to a participating location are eligible to get a free dozen Original Glazed in a "dough-ploma" box, with no purchase required.

Each student is only eligible for one free dozen, and the promotion — which is only available in stores — will run for a limited time.

Local college students on President's List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates local students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. The local students are: Sharmaine WIlliams of Gordonsville, Lindsey Bartleson of Ruckersville, Jessica Thorn of Rhoadesville, Pierce Whitham of Amissville, Charlene Poppe of Gordonsville, Seirra Winn of Gordonsville, Mary Simpson of Ruckersville and Megan McGhee of Amissville.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.