Culpeper-area community briefs for May 25, 2022

Music, Merriment & Memories

The Museum of Culpeper History, the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, and the Brandy Station Foundation will offer “Music, Merriment & Memories” 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, May 26 in the Taproom at Old House Vineyards.

Musician John Tole will play a selection of old-time and 19th century musical selections drawn from early popular American music. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and donations are always welcome.

Enjoy local wines and beers while hearing 19th-century and old-time American music! Food will also be available for purchase from the Taproom kitchen.

Salem Volunteer Car & Truck Show

A Memorial Day weekend car and truck show, sponsored by Tony’s Body Shop, is back 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 28 at Salem Volunteer Dept. along Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.

Prizes for best in show and top 50 specialty. Vehicle entry fee/$20. All ages event, food, music and 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit the local firehouse. Contact 540/825-6878. Rain date is Sunday, May 29 on site at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.

Chandler Brooks joins Walker Jones

Walker Jones, PC, located in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, is pleased to welcome Chandler Brooks as an associate.

Focusing his practice on civil litigation and wills, trust, and estates, Brooks consults with individuals and corporations on transactional and litigation matters. A member of the Virginia State Bar, he received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia, School of Law in Athens. Brooks was the recipient of the M.E. Kilpatrick Chair Scholarship as part of the Moot Court Team. He got his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Berry College in Georgia.

Brooks is a strong advocate for his clients, leveraging clear communication skills and with a working knowledge of conversational Spanish, according to a firm release.

Contact LoraGoff@WalkerJonesLaw.com or 540/347-9223.

Culpeper GOP meeting this week

The Culpeper Republican Committee regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. this Thursday, May 26 at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Rd., Culpeper. Optional $14.99 Buffet prior to meeting. See agenda online.

County committee meeting Thursday

The Culpeper Agricultural & Forestal Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. this Thursday in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 302 N. Main St.

Historically Speaking: Black Joy

In this conversation happening at 7 p.m. tonight, podcast host Tracey Lewis-Giggetts discusses Black joy at the the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

After an essay on the same topic was published in The Washington Post and received an overwhelmingly positive response, Lewis-Giggetts published a collection of intimate, uplifting and powerful essays that reveal to readers how the quality of joy is ever-present and rooted in self-compassion. This program is free. Registration is required.