Sergeant White recognized by national association

School Resource Officer Sgt. Melvin D. White recently received a “Medal of Merit” from the National Sheriff’s Association, according to an release from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sergeant White has had such a tremendous positive impact on our community, and has demonstrated above and beyond the call-of-duty performance, exceptional dedication, and incomparable excellence in the performance of his duties,” the release stated.

He has been a deputy sheriff for 16 years, certified in law enforcement and jail duties. Since 2014, White has worked as a School Resource Officer at Emerald Hill Elementary School. He has taught D.A.R.E., wiped away many tears and shared smiles with his children while keeping them and staff safe.

White was a founding member of the CCSO Honor Guard and is a regular community soloist singing the National Anthem. He is a girls' softball coach well known for his works in the Culpeper faith-based community. CCSO along with Sheriff Scott Jenkins thank White for meritorious service, unquestionable duty performance and true love of community.

CCHS 20-year reunion at Mountain Run Winery

Culpeper County High School Class of 2003 will host its 20-year class reunion at 5 p.m. on June 10 at Mountain Run Winery.

There is a special event page set up to purchase tickets. Due to the size of the class of 2003, the event is only available for that class. Excitement is roaring as the date continues to get near.

“So much has happened in 20 years and now it's time to reflect on the events of personal life and national happenings over this time,” according to publicity. “Sadly, several classmates have passed away and we will be making sure that they are included in memory during the reunion. It's important to remember them for who they were and to share fond memories of them as well.”

Email Culpeper.classof2003@gmail.com, or visit myevent.com/CCHS-ClassOf-2003 for more information.

Farm Service Agency: Foreign Buyers Notification

The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act requires all foreign owners of U.S. agricultural land to report their holdings to the Secretary of Agriculture, according to a release from USDA Farm Service Agency.

Foreign persons who have purchased or sold agricultural land in the county are required to report the transaction to FSA within 90 days of the closing, the release stated. Failure to submit could result in civil penalties of up to 25 percent of the fair market value of the property.

County government offices, realtors, attorneys and others involved in real estate transactions are reminded to notify foreign investors of these reporting requirements, the release stated. Data gained from the disclosures is used in the preparation of periodic reports to the President and Congress concerning the effect of such holdings upon family farms and rural communities, according to the release.

Barboursville pitcher earns conference honors

Reilly Owen, of Barboursville, is among nine Shenandoah University baseball players recently selected for All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors announced May 11 at the league's championship tournament.

Shenandoah University head coach Kevin Anderson, in his 20th season at the Winchester college, earned ODAC Coach of the Year accolades for the third time in the program's 11 seasons of conference play, according to a release.

Shenandoah is the No. 1 team in the region in the NCAA's final published ranking polls of the season.

Owen was picked as a starting pitcher. The selections were determined in a vote of the league's coaches and based on conference stats only. In conference play, Owen tied for third in wins, according to the release.

Local college students make dean's list

Eastern Mennonite University congratulates local students listed to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete at least 30 credit hours.

Local students making the dean’s list were: Mild Butsridoung of Culpeper, majoring in nursing; Taylor Chandler of Gordonsville, majoring in nursing; Sarah East of Washington, majoring in nursing; Makayla Morris of Stanardsville, majoring in liberal arts and Dawson Woodruff of Flint Hill, majoring in health & physical education, education licensure, PreK-12.

A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students from the main campus in Harrisonburg; the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online.

Culpeper Fireman's Parade tonight on Main Street

The Culpeper Fireman's Parade is tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Not held since 2019 due to COVID, the 2023 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department's annual parade will feature more than 160 community entries and fun for the whole family.

The carnival continues nightly at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29, and runs through Saturday.

Ride All-U-Can until closing with armbands sold each night. Thursday-Saturday armbands are $20. There will be a Saturday carnival matinee from 1-5 p.m. with armbands for $10. Come enjoy the rides, games and concessions.

Stick around Saturday night for the midnight drawing for the $2,500 top prize and other cash prizes in the raffle, at Co. 1's largest fundraiser of the year.