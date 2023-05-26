Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Culpeper Fireman's Carnival tonight & Saturday

The Culpeper Fireman's Carnival continues tonight and Saturday.

Not held since 2019 due to COVID, the 2023 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Carnival is held at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29, starting at 6 p.m. nightly.

Ride All-U-Can until closing with armbands sold each night. Tonight and Saturday night armbands are $20. There will be a Saturday carnival matinee from 1-5 p.m. with armbands for $10.

Come enjoy the rides, games and concessions.

Stick around Saturday night for the midnight drawing for the $2,500 top prize and other cash prizes in the raffle, at Co. 1's largest fundraiser of the year.

Patient of the week: snapping turtle

An adult male snapping turtle came to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center from Fredericksburg after a suspected vehicle collision.

He suffered multiple fractures to the skull and jaw, and radiographs showed he had also ingested two hooks, according to the Boyce rescue center’s latest Patient of the Week release. One hook was causing a partial blockage of his esophagus while the other was lower in his gastrointestinal tract.

This snapper underwent a two hour surgery for hook removal, fracture repair and esophagostomy tube placement. Turtles often do not breathe on their own during general anesthesia and require intubation and positive pressure ventilation. They also take a long time to recover from anesthesia.

The center is continuing to provide air by ambu-bag while he recovers, the release stated. The patient is already looking much better, the release continued. He will be in care for the next several months as the fractures and surgical sites heal.

Hooks do not disintegrate in turtle’s stomachs. Accidentally hook a turtle while fishing or did one ingest the bait, hook and all? Please make every effort to contain that animal and get it to a licensed rehabilitator or veterinarian for care, the center stated.

Live Music at Gray Ghost Vineyards

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville.

There will be live music 1-4 p.m. on Saturday featuring California Bob and Talk of the Mountain Seafood with their famous crab cakes.

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday come to hear featured musician, Shree! The new release, 2021 Ranger Reserve, will be available all weekend.

Call 540/937-4869 or visit grayghostvineyards.com for more information.

Chamber diversity council launches survey

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council was formed in 2022 out of member interest.

Its mission is to foster DEI best practices to achieve the highest level of economic health and prosperity for individual businesses and the collective community through a sense of belonging, according to a chamber release.

Since its formation, the Council has been looking at ways to support the local business community and is seeking input on the type of information, events or workshops businesses would find useful.

Studies show diverse teams are better at problem-solving, decision-making and innovating and companies with an inclusive culture are considered a great place to work, and highly regarded by consumers, the release stated. The chamber appreciates members completing a brief, anonymous survey to guide the DEI Council’s efforts to meet the needs of the Chamber membership. Take the survey at CulpeperChamber.com.

College swimmer from Madison makes All-State

Bridgewater College swimmer Luke Wintersgill recently claimed All-State honors. The junior from Madison earned a spot on the first team for breaststroke. He saw three podium finishes at this past year’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships.

Wintersgill set a new personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke grabbing second place in the event, as well as third place in the 200-yard breaststroke, according to a college release.

The Madison County student also set the 100y, 200y, 100m and 200m breaststroke school records and was a part of the record setting 200 and 400-yard medley relay teams this season.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state's first private, coeducational college.

New Center for Independent Living proposed

The disAbility Resource Center, a Center for Independent Living which serves people with disabilities, is launching a monthly hour-long zoom meeting beginning at 1 p.m. on June 8.

The goal is that interested people with disabilities who reside in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock will join an advisory board to establish a new Center for Independent Living.

The first meeting will discuss the history of Centers for Independent Living, in existence since 1973, according to a release. Meeting participants will also hear how Centers for Independent Living work to support people with disabilities to achieve their highest level of independent living.

Over $6 million state tax dollars go to communities across Virginia to provide independent living services to people with disabilities. It’s time to expand the Center for Independent Living Network and include support for citizens with disabilities who reside in Lower PD9, the release stated.

For information, contact Brenda Boggs, Community Integration Specialist, at bboggs@cildrc.org or at 540/373-2559, Ext. 101.