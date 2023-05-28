Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day at Culpeper National Cemetery

In Culpeper, grateful citizens will gather for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday in Culpeper National Cemetery.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, in cooperation with the director and staff of Culpeper National Cemetery and other local organizations, will host the yearly remembrance in the old section along U.S. Avenue downtown.

The guest speaker will be local historian and preservationist Howard Lambert, president of the Brandy Station Foundation and founder of the Freedom Foundation with music by the Culpeper County High School Band.

Warrenton Citadel graduate joining U.S. Army

Sara Hume of Warrenton recently graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. She is one of the members of the Class of 2023 who accepted a commission into the Army, according to a release.

Held on Friday, May 5, during a joint commissioning ceremony, approximately 30% of the Class of 2023 accepted commissions into the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force, the release stated. This year's joint ceremony was held in McAlister Field House.

The ceremony included the now-officers reciting their oath and having gold bars pinned on their uniforms by sponsors. Commissionees gathered on Summerall Field where they received their first salutes as officers.

Town, county offices closed on Monday

In observance of Memorial Day, Town of Culpeper offices will be closed Monday. There will be no trash collection on Monday—it will be picked up on Tuesday. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.

Culpeper County offices will also be closed Monday for the holiday, including the Culpeper Library.

Culpeper Remembers at American Legion

Piedmont Community Band and Windmore Foundation for the Arts will present Culpeper Remembers at 3 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day at American Legion Post 330 on Route 229.

The commemoration will begin with the performance of taps as part of Taps Across America. There will be musical selections and readings from pieces written by authors from Pen to Paper to create a solemn atmosphere in which people can reflect on those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Weigh in on how schools spend pandemic money

Culpeper County Public Schools has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Funds.

The purpose these funds is to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impacts of COVID-19 on the nation’s students by addressing students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs, according to a school system release.

A copy of the current CCPS ESSER III plan and CCPS Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan can be viewed at culpeperschools.org on the ESSER III page (found by clicking on the site menu). CCPS ESSER III funds are committed to addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, programs that address health and safety and student wellness, the release stated.

CCPS is in the six-month review and revision process of the ESSER III plan and CCPS Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Public comment is taken into consideration during the review and revision process.

Submit comments to ESSER3@ccpsweb.org or CCPS ESSER III / Attn: Laura Hoover, 471 James Madison Hwy., Suite 201 Culpeper, VA, 22701.

Gordonsville student initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Erin Johnson of Gordonsville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

She was initiated at Old Dominion University, according to a release. Johnson is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Get gun locks for free from health department

Firearm injuries are a growing public health problem in Virginia, according to a recently health update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

On average, three Virginians died every day from 2016 to 2021. Firearm related deaths increased 21% from 2019 to 2021. Even more people—averaging more than seven visits per day—visit hospital emergency rooms in Virginia due to firearm injuries, according to the local health department.

The Virginia Department of Health earlier this month published a new firearms-related deaths data dashboard with firearm injuries data for 2017-23. According to the dashboard, there were 172 visits to the local ER in this health district during that time frame.

“If you're a gun owner, make sure you're a responsible one. Store all guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition,” the health department release stated. “Securing firearms protects children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and gun suicides.”

RRHD offers free trigger locks, no questions asked, at local health departments in the five counties from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Coffee + Conversation chamber recruitment chat

Need help filling workforce and skills gaps at an organization? Want to learn more about how best to recruit local students?

Drop in for some "Coffee + Conversation" with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce anytime from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at Southside Coffee & Gifts in Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper.

The event will include representatives from the UVA Career Center, Virginia Career Works Piedmont Region and Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. Learn more about how UVA students, community college students and high school students can fill hiring gaps.