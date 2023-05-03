Wildflower Weekend in the Shenandoah

Spring wildflowers and art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park’s 37th annual Wildflower Weekend, May 6-7.

Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of hundreds of flowering plants species protected by the park and other seasonal changes as well, according to a park service release.

Winner’s of the park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest will be exhibited at Byrd Visitor Center following a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Special features this year include a botanical art and journaling workshop led by watercolor artist Betty Gatewood on Saturday and Sunday. No art experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.

Guided hikes include the Passamaquoddy Loop, Mill Prong, the Skyland-Big Meadows Horse Trail from the Upper Hawksbill region, Millers Head, Snead Farm, the Appalachian Trail from Milam Gap to Tanner’s Ridge, Hightop Mountain, and South River Falls, as well as walks focusing on the spring birds and amphibians, the release stated.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed. However, there is a $30 entrance fee to the park (good for seven days). Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs. go.nps.gov/WildflowerWeekend

National Technical Honor Society CTEC inductees

In a ceremony April 26, Culpeper Technical Education Center inducted 28 students into the National Technical Honor Society, a student-led organization that highlights the top students in career and technical education courses.

To qualify for membership, students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average in the CTE industry pathway.

CTEC congratulated these students on their accomplishments. The new members are: Jade Aftab, Amber Alpire, Mia Bencomo-Magana, Amy Borja Gomez, Tyler Brazell, Ciara Dodson, Chuks Eleonu, Zachary Falcione, Allison Gabarrete, Alexa Galvez. Andrew Grijalva Lemus, Brithney Hargrove, Aaron Harlan, Dilan Hernandez, Ian King, Hailey Kresse, Siva Krishnan, Helen Lemus, Emerson Melendez, Tony Ochoa, Alek Parnes, Glenda Pineda, Josela Sanchez Cruz, Christian Smith, Brady Terry, Angeles Torres Reyes, Benjamin Wortman and Grayson Yates. NTHS Advisor are Matt Barton and Jordan Macurak.

New head tapped for Virginia Dept. of Energy

Glen Davis is the new director of the Virginia Department of Energy, according to an announcement Friday from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Virginia Department of Energy as we work to make Governor Youngkin’s All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan a reality for Virginia,” said Davis. “With bold action and innovative solutions, we can drive meaningful progress and build a stronger, more resilient energy system that benefits all Virginians.”

Davis is a former Delegate from Virginia Beach first elected in 2014. Davis was a technology business owner before leaving the private sector to join Virginia Energy. The department leads to the Commonwealth to a reliable and responsible energy future, according to an agency release.

Home to the State Energy Office and Geologic Survey, the agency also regulates mining and natural gas production. An economic development team additionally serves the southwestern part of Virginia, using data to team potential developers with formerly coal mined sites.

Sumerduck Ruritan spring vendor event Sunday

More than 25 vendors will participate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday in a Spring Vendor Event at Sumerduck Ruritan Club.

There will also be food for sale: breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs & hamburgers and baked goods. Attendees are encouraged to come out and support local businesses. Contact Patty Embrey at 703/999-1500 to secure a Vendor Booth for $25. Proceeds will benefit Sumerduck Ruritan Club for the support of the community.

Lifeguard certification training at PWC

Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6 and 7.

This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to five feet and includes First Aid, CPR & AED.

Participants should be 16 years of age or older. See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. Contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.

The Arc of North Central Virginia will host TheArc@thePark from 2-4:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 7 at The Bright Spot Accessible Playground in the Culpeper Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Dr. The playground is located directly behind the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.

Free family event for all abilities at Bright Spot

Arc@thePark is The Arc’s largest free annual community-wide events, featuring live entertainment, free t-shirts for kids, and activities for the whole family.

“We are grateful for the support of Culpeper County and all our community partners who make this event so successful each year, said Arc Board president Amy Hunter. “We expect this 6th Annual Arc@thePark to be our best yet! Come join us Sunday.”

The Arc of NCV is hosting this event in partnership with Culpeper County Parks and Rec and Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. Other sponsors include the PATH Foundation, KASH Imprints, the CCHS Devil’s Depot, and the EVHS Storm Sellers. In addition, more than 10 local nonprofit and government support agencies will host booths featuring resources for families of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Arc@thePark Highlights include: KONA Ice (to First 200 Participants), Door Prizes, an interactive demonstration at 2:30 p.m. with Mt. Kim Karate, Mini Horse Petting and Pictures (A Little Magic Mini Horses), Barrel Train Rides, Entertainment by Jerry Hull and other local musicians, Kids’ ID’s (Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office), face painting, cornhole and crafts. The rain date is May 21.

The Arc of NCV is dedicated to building awareness, acceptance, and resources, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live connected and meaningful lives in our community.