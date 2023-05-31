Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

College students can apply for Phoenix Scholarship

Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is currently offering the Phoenix Scholarship for college students exhibiting a financial need. Applications are due by July 1.

The scholarship for college students who are permanent residents of Culpeper or Rappahannock counties, have completed at least one year toward their degree and are in clear need of financial assistance to continue their course of study leading to the completion of a degree or professional certification.

The program of study may be at any accredited institution, according to a release from Salem Education Foundation Chairperson Sanford Reaves.

Scholarship applications are available from any member of the Salem Education Foundation board and salemeducation.org—submit applications to email listed on application page.

Neighborhood Watch, Amazing Citizen program

Culpeper Police Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting and Amazing Citizen Award presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the department, 740 Old Brandy Road.

Neighborhood Watch is a very important element in the local PD’s community policing strategy, according to the release. It requires the active participation of local government and citizens to make neighborhoods a safer place to live and raise a family, the release stated.

Tonight’s program will start with presentation of the Amazing Citizen Award to Dave and Joanne Durr.

Speakers at 7 p.m. will be from Culpeper Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force, a collaboration of local agencies that work together to reduce the incidence of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Submit questions to JCole@culpeperva.gov or ask in person. For the in-person audience, there will be light refreshments and door prizes. All members of the community are encouraged to show support for the Amazing Citizens and to hear the important presentation.

Local Democrats call off June 3 state senate caucus

Orange County Democratic Committee announced the cancellation of the Caucus to select a Democratic Senator candidate for the Virginia General Assembly 28th Senate District.

The Caucus was scheduled for June 3, 2023, but now will not be held, as only one candidate has applied. That candidate is Jason Ford, of Culpeper. Orange Dems say they look forward to supporting his campaign in November.

Ford, a recent college graduate who works as a workforce center manager, is running against incumbent State Sen. Bryce Reeves, a three-term Spotsylvania Republican and Army veteran.

Mobile Outreach Program launches for older adults

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Area Agency on Aging recently launched a new Mobile Outreach Program to address health-related social needs of adults 60 years of age and over who live in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock.

The program will initially focus on food insecurity and social isolation, two widespread concerns impacting the lives of many older adults, according to an agency release.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity became an even more serious issue with rising food prices. An equally serious situation is social isolation among older adults, and both are especially relevant for older adults living in rural/remote areas where access to supports and services, such as transportation, are limited, the release stated.

The RRCS Mobile Outreach Program of RRCS strives to connect local older adults experiencing food insecurity/hunger with community resources and provide them access to nutritious foods more easily.

“Food insecurity is especially hard on older adults. As we age, our bodies require certain nutrients to keep us healthy. Nutrition is important in every life stage, but for older adults it plays a crucial role in maintaining both physical and cognitive well-being,” said Kathleen Watson, Mobile Outreach Coordinator at RRCS.

Watson receives calls from older adults who have experienced a significant reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits following the end of these benefits received during the pandemic, according to the release. She has been able to provide local nutrition resources and referrals and in some cases individuals qualified for RRCS home-delivered meals.

The Mobile Outreach Program is also working to raise awareness of the dangers of social isolation.

“Humans are social beings, by nature,” said Watson. “There is a difference between being alone and being isolated and lonely for human interaction. If someone lives alone and does not have family or friends to connect with on a regular basis, it can be detrimental for them, both emotionally and physically.”

The Mobile Outreach program will be out in the community, holding events in older adult neighborhoods and working to engage those who are interested in learning more about the many services offered by this 51-year strong organization. Questions? Contact 540/717-3477 or kwatson@rrcsb.org.

Pearson for School board to be at CulpeperFest

A former assistant principal with Culpeper County and Eastern View High Schools, Kelley A. Pearson is an independent candidate running for Culpeper County School Board Salem District in the November election.

Pearson will be meeting and greeting Culpeper community members next week at CulpeperFest, happening 4-8 p.m. on on Friday, June 9 in Cyclone Stadium at EVHS. Tickets are free in advance on Eventbrite.

“EVERYONE is welcome to stop by to meet and speak with Kelley personally!” according to a release from Kelley A. Pearson for School Board.

“Kelley is looking forward to catching up with familiar faces, meeting new friends, and hearing about public education issues of importance to our community members.”

Read more about Pearson’s run for office in an upcoming article in the Culpeper Star-Exponent and see KelleyPearson.com