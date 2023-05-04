Montpelier Foundation Board names a new chair

The Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers at its annual board meeting on April 27, according to a foundation release.

In addition to re-electing two current officers, the board voted Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries as the new Chairperson.

“Dr. Jeffries brings a wealth of academic knowledge and expertise,” said Montpelier CEO Krista Costello. “An associate professor of history at The Ohio State University, Dr. Jeffries has long been involved at Montpelier and has instructed several of our Constitution-focused Educator Seminars.”

Jeffries assumes the leadership role during a momentous chapter in the Foundation’s history, the release stated. Outgoing Chairperson James French led the organization over the past year, reinvigorating Montpelier’s commitment to the principles of Madisonian democracy, the Foundation said. During his tenure, the presidential estate of James Madison applied for, and received, a $5.8 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund the construction of a memorial to enslaved people at Montpelier.

“This is an exciting time,” said Jeffries. “As chairperson, I very much look forward to engaging old and new friends of Montpelier in the ongoing effort to preserve this historic site, to explore the U.S. Constitution, and to tell the story of James and Dolley Madison, as well as the story of the hundreds of enslaved African Americans who also resided here.”

Costello described the optimism and excitement held by staff and other board members looking ahead to the future.

“We are energized by the new leadership team as we chart a path forward, one that recognizes and honors the totality of the lived experiences at Montpelier,” she said.

Other elected officers include Vice Chair Dr. Leslie M. Alexander, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of History at Rutgers University; Secretary Dr. Joshua D. Rothman, Chair of the Department of History at the University of Alabama; and Treasurer Dr. Nicole Thorne Jenkins, the John A. Griffin Dean of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

Chamber After-Hours Social tonight

Willow Moon Healing will be hosting the May After-Hours Social from 5-7 p.m. tonight on site at 700 Southridge Parkway, Suite 301A in Culpeper.

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce event features networking, refreshments, door prizes and more.

Free medical care this weekend in Harrisonburg

Remote Area Medical will be in Harrisonburg this Saturday and Sunday to offer free medical services.

Those services will include vision, dental and medical care, all free of charge. All services will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. RAM has suggested that due to time constraints patients will have to choose between dental and vision services.

The clinic will open at midnight on Friday, at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 4808 South Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

For more information or to volunteer and/or donate visit ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530. Patients can also visit RAM’s Facebook event page for more information on the clinic.

First look: An Evening at the Monument

Learn about the plans that Washington Heritage Museums have to preserve Mary Washington’s legacy at the Monument and Meditation Rock.

The Caretaker's Lodge will be open to guests for a "first look” during “An Evening at the Monument” at 5 p.m., Saturday at the Mary Washington Monument, 1500 Washington Ave. in Fredericksburg.

Light refreshments and drinks will be available as well as a cash bar. This free event is rain-or-shine, best suited for adults and young adults, and will be held on the grounds of the Caretaker's Lodge. Garden-appropriate attire and comfortable shoes recommended. Call 540/373-5630 for more details.

Madison County college student wins award

Anna Hockman of Brightwood was recently recognized for academic achievement as part of Lebanon Valley College's Inquiry celebration.

Hockman, a graduate of Liberty High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration and creative arts. She won the Studio Art Award, according to a college release.

Lebanon Valley College, founded in 1866, offers bachelor's degrees in more than 50 majors. Located eight miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the college of 1,600 undergraduate and 400+ graduate students produces alumni who attend prestigious graduate and professional schools and are employed by top companies and school districts, according to the release.

Opening soon: GWC Food Enterprise Center

After many years of planning and fundraising, the first phase of the George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center is planning to open its doors by the end of the summer in the Carver Center, according to a recent release.

The GWCFEC is a shared-use commercial kitchen and food business entrepreneur incubator aimed at growing food businesses in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison.

The center will provide an inspected commercial kitchen for rent, trainings, and expertise in all aspects of food production. The first phase of the GWCFEC is focused on providing commissary kitchen space for food trucks and caterers. This phase will also create a home for Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Stone Soup culinary skills job training and certification program.

Finally, phase one will allow the center to transform produce donations into convenient and nourishing meals for food bank clients with limited cooking equipment. There are opportunities to support phases two and three of the GWCFEC, focusing more on providing value-added processing and co-packing services to local producers. Visit gwcfec.org for more information.

Fauquier names interim county administrator

On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Janelle Downes as interim county administrator.

She will assume the duties of managing the operations of the county May 15.

Downes has worked for the Fauquier for 23 years, with the past 18 in the role as director of human resources for Fauquier County and Fauquier County Public Schools.

“I am excited about this new opportunity. I am humbled and honored to serve the county," Downes said in a county news release. "I look forward to working with the board of supervisors, constitutional officers, county team, community and residents.”

Downes will succeed Paul McCulla, who has served as the county administrator since 2005. He is set to retire July 1.