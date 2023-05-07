Real estate professionals support Hero's Bridge

Greater Piedmont REALTORS held a bingo fundraiser April 20 to support local veterans, raising $5,845 for Hero’s Bridge, a nonprofit dedicated to serving older veterans. Over 130 people turned out for the fundraiser at Molon Lave Winery in Warrenton, according to a release.

Attendees enjoyed an exciting evening of bingo, raffles, prizes and scrumptious food, all while supporting a great cause.

"We are thrilled with the success of this bingo fundraiser," said Kelly Thornton, President of Greater Piedmont REALTORS. "Thanks to the generosity of our attendees, venue and refreshment sponsors and Realtor sponsors and volunteers, we were able to raise significant funds to support Hero’s Bridge local veterans. It's an honor to be able to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans with a better quality of life though age specific and innovative programs. The funds raised at the bingo fundraiser went directly toward supporting its programs and services.

“I could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support for our veterans that has been shown by Greater Piedmont REALTORS,” said Hero’s Bridge founder Molly Brooks.

“It is clear they care deeply about seniors, veterans and their community. This vital funding will be used to support the needs of our lower income elderly veterans. They so valiantly served in their younger years and support like this helps ensure they will be taken care of in their sunset years.”

County approves Fiscal Year 23-24 budget

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week adopted a general fund operating budget of $122.269 million for FY23-24, beginning July 1. This was an increase of $110 million in the current fiscal year.

The total county budget for FY23-24 is $230 million, including $114 million for public schools, up from $112 million in the current fiscal year. The county budget also allocates $4.4 million for school capital improvements plan and $1.2 million for textbooks.

The budget approves $1.47 million for Culpeper Regional Airport operations, $1.3 million for the Culpeper County Library, and $4.65 million for operation of the local jail in addition to $2.8 million for outside jail services—up nearly $900,000 over the current fiscal year.

The FY23-24 budget for the sheriff's office is $10.4 million, compared to $8.2 million in the current fiscal year. The Emergency Services Dept. budget for the coming fiscal year was approved at $4.05 million, more than a $400,000 increase over the current fiscal year. The Economic Development Dept. budget for the coming year is $1.73 million and nearly $1.9 million for Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

May 8: Culpeper Middle School Teachers vs Students Flag Football Game, Culpeper County High School Stadium, 5 p.m.

Connection between ADHD and food choices

For parents and guardians of a child with ADHD, they hear a lot about how changing their diet may reduce hyperactivity or help them focus in school. Some parents share stories of improvements they’ve seen in their kids, according to a Child Mind Institute release from Healthy Culpeper.

The New York-based institute looked to see if taking kids off things like sugar and food coloring or putting them on supplements helps. Some of the studies are conflicting about ADHD and food.

What experts do know: Cutting back on sugary food and drinks is good for the brain (and lots of other things), but it won’t make ADHD go away.

ADHD can make it harder for kids to eat a healthy diet — they may lose their appetite during the school day and then binge on snacks when they come home ravenous. See Child Mind Institute online for details.

Fire flow hydrant testing in northwest areas

Culpeper Public Works will be performing mandatory fire flow hydrant testing in northwestern sections of town 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday through Thursday.

Effected areas will include Duke, King and Queen Street areas and Lakeview, Redwood Lakes, Pelham’s Reach, Cardinal View, Riverdale and general surrounding areas along Sperryville Pike.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.

Detour around 522 road diet work, water outages

A temporary detour for scheduled work on the pedestrian & bicycle safety improvement plan will be in place nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night through Thursday, May 11 for north and south bound traffic along a portion of U.S. Route 522 in the Town of Culpeper.

North and south bound traffic will be detoured around 522 in front of Fairview Cemetery onto Virginia Avenue/Blossom Tree Road. Truck traffic is encouraged to use an alternative route from North Main Street, Eggbornsville Road and onto Ira Hoffman Lane. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to remain alert due to changing conditions within the detour as well as the work zone.

During the night closures, the contractor will be performing a culvert crossing upgrade as well as an eight-inch water main adjustment on Route 522, Sperryville Pike.

The following addresses should prepare for a planned water outage starting on Monday between the hours of 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.—921, 915, 911, 905, 901 Sperryville Pike; 420, 410, 441 and 450 Aspen Street.

Before the water outage, the town recommends customers save water for drinking and domestic use. During the water outage, the town recommends customers do not operate their water fixtures and faucets within the home.

Local students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Local students were among those recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a release. They are: Jean-Marie Baier of Midland at Longwood University, Byron Brown of Warrenton at Purdue University, Ashley Faaborg of Warrenton at Virginia Tech and Hannah Hudson of Jeffersonton at Virginia Tech.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 by undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.