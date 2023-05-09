REC holds ‘Get Connected’ event in Madison

More than 1,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers visited Graves Mountain Lodge in Madison County last Thursday for the annual ‘Get Connected’ member appreciation night.

The event gives REC members a chance to learn about solutions and services offered by their cooperative, allows them to meet with REC’s leadership team and enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship with their neighbors, according to a release from the Fredericksburg-based utility cooperative.

Attendees learned about the Power of Change, which allows members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar, donate a specific amount or make a one-time donation to support local nonprofits. They also were able to test drive electric vehicles, learn about electric safety and steps they can take to reduce their energy use and save on their electric bills.

There was a Live Line Trailer demonstration on power line safety, photo booth, games and the chance to check out linemen gear and tools. REC’s Vegetation Management team gave away hundreds of energy-saving trees to member-owners. Madison resident James Tamelcoff performed live music in addition to the Hi-Horse Cloggers, moon bounce, pony rides and face painting. Community members connected with REC employees and neighbors as they enjoyed a free barbecue dinner, drinks and dessert, the release stated.

Fried chicken dinner May 13 in Brandy Station

The auxiliary of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. invites the public to come enjoy a Fried Chicken Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Saturday in the Charter Hall at the stationhouse.

On the menu will be fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn pudding, green beans, rolls, desserts & beverages. Adults are $15, Children 6 to 10/$7 and children 5 and younger eat for free. Cash, check or card accepted.

Carry-outs available, parking in rear of firehouse. Proceeds will benefit the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department & Auxiliary.

Dr. Sam gets 1st place in state poetry contest

Former Germanna Community College president Dr. David Sam last week won first place for his poetry in a Virginia Professional Communicators contest.

A current GCC English department faculty member, Sam received his award at the VPC spring conference in Fredericksburg on Friday. He won a blue ribbon in the Book of Poetry category for “Writing the Significant Soil,” published by Wayfarer Books.

State winners advanced to the national contest. National results will be announced during an awards dinner at the NFPW conference on June 24 in Cincinnati, according to a college release.

KOVAR drive ongoing at Culpeper intersections

It’s that time of the year again—keep a watch out at major traffic points around Culpeper for those good guys wearing bright yellow and red aprons collecting money for a good cause.

The Culpeper Knights of Columbus 46th Annual KOVAR Fundraising Drive runs through May 13.

“Helping people with intellectual disabilities,” is the message on the vests and the purpose of the yearly drive.

Community Services board meeting today in Orange

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting today at the Orange County Airport, located at 11275 Aviation Way in Orange.

There will be a Community Reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the Board Meeting at 4 p.m. The nonprofit agency on July 1 will change its name to Encompass Community Supports.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Iris Talk & Tea with

Lois Rose sells out

Today’s special event at Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg is sold out.

Lucky ticket holders will relax on the Mary Washington House porch, sip tea with friends, and discuss the timeless iris—all with a shaded view of the beautiful garden. The special speaker is Lois Rose, a founding member of the Fredericksburg Chapter of the American Iris Society since 1984.

After 28 years of service with the Library of Congress, Rose now tends to over 800 varieties of the iris on her farm.

Extension office offering summer water testing

Virginia Cooperative Extension is once again offering a Drinking Water Clinic for residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock. Have a well, spring, or cistern as a source of drinking water? It is suggested to have it tested regularly. This clinic offers affordable water testing and education to improve water quality and health.

Sample kit pickup will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 10-18 at local Virginia Cooperative Extension Offices, including in Culpeper at the Carver Center. Sample drop off will be 7-10 a.m. on July 19 in the officers. Results will be e-mailed in August or September.

Information about successful sample collection will be delivered by e-mail and video in July. The Extension Office will also provide interpretation information as test results start to arrive, and will be available to answer questions about specific results as well.

The cost per sample is $65. Register at tinyurl.com/VCE-CULP-VAHWQP

Subsidized samples are available for those with a financial need, thanks to support from local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Questions? Contact Linda Baldwin at lindab75@vt.edu or 540/727-3435 ext. 353.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. followed at 10 a.m. with the Rules Committee.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building. On the agenda is adoption of a $58.35 million general fund budget for fiscal year 23-24, beginning July 1.

The town budget includes a 3% increase in water rates and and 4% increase to town sewer rates for residences. A 15% increase in water meter service fees is also in the budget. Town residential power rates will increase 1%. Watch the town council meeting livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on May 10 in the county administration building. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.