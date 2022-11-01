Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 1, 2022

Rothamel graduates from economic development training program

Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel graduated Oct. 20 from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, during the fall session.

The Institute is an intensive 117-hour certificate program which provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for the economic development professional, according to a county release.

University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute CEO and Dean Barry Matherly said they are the premier organization for the training.

“These graduates have invested in improving their professional capabilities to support their local communities. Congratulations to all,” he said in the release.

The certificate program has been viewed as the gold standard throughout its 60 years, Rothamel said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my courses, instructors and colleagues in the field during these sessions,” he said.

Fully accredited by the International Economic Development Council, the program since 1962 has trained 6,000, providing up-to-date knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in today’s constantly changing environment. Students receive a strong mentoring program and opportunities to expand their professional network. The program typically takes one-two years to complete through intensive in-person or online courses.

Supervisors meet today, tonight

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Nov. 1 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Needs of the week: canned pasta, beef stew,

The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Weatherization Assistance Program

Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development administers the Weatherization Assistance Program to reduce household energy use.

This is done through installation of cost-effective energy savings measures, improving resident health and safety. Common measures including sealing air leaks, adding insulation, and repairing heating and cooling systems

DHCD works with a network of non-profit organizations around the state, who directly implement the program. Details are at dhcd.virginia.gov/wx

Business development in Orange

The Orange County Economic Development Office and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center are hosting two free business development opportunities this week. Starting Your Business Workshop and one-on-one counseling sessions will be offered this Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Orange County Economic Development Office, 109 W. Main St. in the Town of Orange.

The workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and is targeted towards those interested in learning best practices for starting a business, required registrations and regulations, and the components of sound business planning, including financial projections.

Free and confidential business counseling sessions will available after, from noon to 4 p.m. for those seeking feedback and advice from an experienced business advisor. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. Call 434/295-8198 to schedule an appointment for Nov. 2.

These events are free to all local businesses. To reserve a seat at the workshop, register at cvsbdc.org/event/starting-your-business-19/. Questions? Contact Regan McKay, Economic Development & Tourism Assistant at 540/672-1238 or rmckay@orangecountyva.gov.