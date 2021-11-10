Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 10, 2021

Christian students help with Serve-a-ThonStudents at Culpeper Christian School recently participated in their 15th annual Serve-a-Thon.
Leading up to the service day, students sent letters to family and friends asking for sponsorships. Then, each class from K3 preK through 8th grade participated in a service project, according to a release from Assistant Head of School Christina R. Shaffer.
Younger students stayed on campus and worked on projects such as no-sew fleece blankets for Hope for Appalachia and food collections for various local outreaches.
Older students went off campus and helped local churches with yard work, clean-up projects, and food closet preparations.
“Students work hard for Serve-a-Thon so that they are able to share Christ’s love through their actions and words outside of the school environment,” Shaffer said.
Town offices closing Thursday for Veterans DayTown Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov.11.
There will be no trash collection on Veterans Day. Thursday’s trash will be picked up Friday with the regular day collection.
Screening mammograms at Powell WellnessUVA Health Mobile Mammography Services will offer screening mammograms from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 11 at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.
The self-contained mobile screening coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D imaging, and is wheelchair-accessible. Programs available to cover the cost of exams for individuals without health insurance.
Appointments required at 434/297-5202. powellwellnesscenter.org
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are gravy (seasoning packet or jar), canned corn and canned yams.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.comFB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177