Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 10, 2021

Christian students help with Serve-a-ThonStudents at Culpeper Christian School recently participated in their 15th annual Serve-a-Thon.

Leading up to the service day, students sent letters to family and friends asking for sponsorships. Then, each class from K3 preK through 8th grade participated in a service project, according to a release from Assistant Head of School Christina R. Shaffer.

Younger students stayed on campus and worked on projects such as no-sew fleece blankets for Hope for Appalachia and food collections for various local outreaches.

Older students went off campus and helped local churches with yard work, clean-up projects, and food closet preparations.

“Students work hard for Serve-a-Thon so that they are able to share Christ’s love through their actions and words outside of the school environment,” Shaffer said.

Town offices closing Thursday for Veterans DayTown Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov.11.

There will be no trash collection on Veterans Day. Thursday’s trash will be picked up Friday with the regular day collection.