Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 11, 2021

Public invited to Veterans Day ceremony2021’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 11, in Culpeper National Cemetery, and the public is invited—for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
American Legion Post 330 Commander Walt Williams will be the master of ceremonies. State Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a veteran of Army Special Forces, will deliver the keynote address. The Culpeper County High and Eastern View High school bands will provide music.
An open house will follow at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper. All are welcome to join. Know a veteran? Please invite them as well.
Fee-free day at Shenandoah National ParkA special public event will take place today, Nov. 11, at Byrd Visitor Center in Shenandoah National Park.
Veterans Day is a fee-free day for all to visit Project Healing Waters’ information table at Byrd to learn about fly fishing and the incredible work this organization is doing to support disabled military-service personnel and veterans, the park said in a statement.
Project Healing Waters will offer fly-casting demonstrations throughout the day on the visitor center’s lawn. All equipment will be provided. No reservations are needed.
For details, visit projecthealingwater.org and nationalparkfoundation.org.
Coffee & Conversation on ThursdaysSpiritual Care Support Ministries hosts Coffee & Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.
The ministry opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others. All are invited for a cup of coffee, tea, light refreshments and a place to chat. Visit scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814.
Stuff-A-Bus annual food driveBy stuffing a bus, Virginia Regional Transit is proud to again partner with the Culpeper community to provide nonperishable food items for people in need during the holiday season.
Food donations will be accepted on town trolleys and other VRT vehicles through Nov. 24. Donations can also be dropped off at VRT headquarters, 1099 Brandy Knoll Court in Culpeper. Call 540/825-2456.
Week’s need: gravy, canned corn and yamsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal-care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Its other needs are gravy (seasoning packet or jar), canned corn and canned yams.
Visit ststephensculpeper.net. Email culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com On Facebook, see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet. Call 540-825-1177.
Views sought on Culpeper schools’ strategic plan
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 on the school division’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. The hearing will take place during the board’s regular meeting at the County Administration Office at 302 N. Main St.
A draft of the plan may be see on the division’s website, culpeperschools.org.