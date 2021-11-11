Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 11, 2021

Coffee & Conversation on ThursdaysSpiritual Care Support Ministries hosts Coffee & Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

The ministry opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others. All are invited for a cup of coffee, tea, light refreshments and a place to chat. Visit scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814.

Stuff-A-Bus annual food driveBy stuffing a bus, Virginia Regional Transit is proud to again partner with the Culpeper community to provide nonperishable food items for people in need during the holiday season.

Food donations will be accepted on town trolleys and other VRT vehicles through Nov. 24. Donations can also be dropped off at VRT headquarters, 1099 Brandy Knoll Court in Culpeper. Call 540/825-2456.

Week’s need: gravy, canned corn and yamsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal-care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.