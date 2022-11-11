Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 11, 2022

Orange launches Edna Lewis Menu Trail

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to announce the creation of the Edna Lewis Menu Trail in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the release of “The Edna Lewis Cookbook” in 1972.

Edna Lewis (1916-2006) was born in an area of Orange County called Freetown. She authored three, groundbreaking cookbooks and is credited with bringing the culture and heritage of African American, Southern Cuisine to the world. Lewis is often referred to as the Grande Dame of Southern Cooking.

She was the recipient of an honorary Ph.D. in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University (1996) and the James Beard Living Legend Award (1999). The U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp in her honor in 2014.

The Orange County Edna Lewis Menu Trail is a collaborative effort commemorating Lewis and the 50th Anniversary of her first cookbook.

The trail highlights seven Orange County restaurants whose chefs will be creating their own versions of Lewis’s recipes on their menus, available from Thanksgiving to Memorial Day 2023.

Participating are the BBQ Exchange, Champion Ice House, Clearwater Grill, Coopers Cookin and Catering, Market at Grelen, Spoon and Spindle and Vintage at the Inn at Willow Grove.

“This new Menu Trail is a way for visitors and locals alike to get a sense of Lewis’s legacy today,” said Economic Development Assistant Director Julie Perry. “It’s a chance to see how local chefs reinterpret classic, Southern dishes — with access to many of the same ingredients and agriculture that inspired the great Edna Lewis. We can’t wait to taste their creations!”

USDA elections for local admin areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots this week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country.

Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for these committee members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Producers and landowners must return ballots to their local FSA county office or have their ballots be postmarked by Dec. 5 in order for those ballots to be counted.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Additionally, producers who are not of legal voting age but supervise and conduct farming operations for an entire farm are eligible to vote in these elections.

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms, and at least one seat representing an LAA is up for election each year. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023.

Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit farmers.gov/service-locator to find your local USDA Service Center and fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.

Locust Grove food drive this weekend

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., Food Lion Store #973 and Locust Grove Walmart are hosting their annual food drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13 in support of the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry.

The pantry is located in the Locust Grove Town Center on Constitution Highway. All funds and food collected will go to the pantry to help neighbors in need during the holidays. The volunteer company partners annually with the pantry to distribute Thanksgiving dinners and to assist clients before the Christmas holiday.

“Each year our members look forward to this event knowing that it helps those in need in our community. We could not help our local food bank without the support of partners such as Food Lion, Walmart and of course our generous community members,” said Past Fire Chief and Food Drive Chairman Dick Ferguson. “Our volunteer first responders are part of the community, so we make sure that 100% of everything collected goes to the pantry. We want to stock their shelves to help address hunger in our community.”

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to over 820 calls for service in 2021 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.

Scouting for Food Saturday in Culpeper

Boy Scout Troop 196 and Cub Scout Pack 196 out of Culpeper will be participating in Boy Scouts of America’s National Scouting for Food campaign this weekend.

Scouts will be walking in community neighborhoods distributing Scouting for Food Post-it notes on front doors today. Food donations should be placed by mailboxes by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the scouts to pick up.

All donations will benefit the Culpeper Food Closet. Manpower is limited, so households that don’t receive a Scouting for Food post-it, should please feel free to participate by bringing donations to the drop-off location.

Donations can be dropped off at the rear entrance of St. Lukes Lutheran Church 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12. Questions? Call 919/585-4542.

Girls on the Run 5K in Cyclone Stadium

Join Girls on the Run Piedmont at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 13 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High in Culpeper County for an unforgettable afternoon of excitement, positivity and celebration.

The non-competitive Fall 5K event is a time for the girls’ empowerment club to come together as a community and applaud our members on the lessons they have learned and the confidence they have built through the fall season. Organizers are expecting it to be the largest 5K ever with over 700 runners.

Proceeds from the 5K celebration will support the Girls on the run Piedmont scholarship fund, which helps keep the Girls on the run spark alive for girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fredericksburg, Madison, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford. gotrpiedmont.org/5K

Culpeper Tourism things-to-do

A sampling of weekend special events from the Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development:

Nov. 12—Christmas Expo 2022 at Gobbler Hill Farm: Spend some time down on the far this holiday season in the magically decorated greenhouse! The Hen’s Nest full of Christmas shopping treasures, vendors, hay rides, Santa, hot chocolate campfire, and Christmas spirit everywhere!

Nov. 12—5th Annual Craft Fair at Eastern View High School: do some holiday shopping early at the 5th annual craft fair at Eastern View High School. Explore a wide variety of local & handmade crafts.

‘Double Indemnity’ in Packard Theater

The Packard Campus Theater continues its November film series on L.A. Noir at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 with, “Double Indemnity” (RKO Radio, 1947), part of the National Film Registry. Director Billy Wilder filmed a Raymond Chandler novel to excellent result. Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck star in what many consider the standard for film noir. B&W, 107 minutes.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it’s “Devil in a Blue Dress” (Columbia-TriStar 1995). The film’s tagline: “In a world of black and white, Easy Rawlins is about to cross the line.” Denzel Washington plays Rawlins, and he learns it ain’t so easy. Color, 102 minutes. Rated R.

The theater is closed tonight for Veterans Day. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Virginia. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.