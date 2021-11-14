Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 12, 2021

Ruritan Veterans Program, dinner & meeting Nov. 16The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special veterans program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (behind the church), 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited.

The evening will begin with a turkey dinner followed by our veterans program. The program will be veterans sharing their experiences while they were in the armed forces. If you are a veteran or active duty member and would like to spend a few minutes sharing your military experiences at this program, please call 540-937-5119 to reserve your place in the program.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping our community be a better place.

For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club or about this event, call 540/937-5119 or visit jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.

Blue & Red Santa Project sponsorships are availableThe Blue & Red Santa Project of Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 is gearing up to make the holidays happy for local children.