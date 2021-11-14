Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 12, 2021

Ruritan Veterans Program, dinner & meeting Nov. 16The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special veterans program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (behind the church), 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited.
The evening will begin with a turkey dinner followed by our veterans program. The program will be veterans sharing their experiences while they were in the armed forces. If you are a veteran or active duty member and would like to spend a few minutes sharing your military experiences at this program, please call 540-937-5119 to reserve your place in the program.
A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping our community be a better place.
For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club or about this event, call 540/937-5119 or visit jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
Blue & Red Santa Project sponsorships are availableThe Blue & Red Santa Project of Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 is gearing up to make the holidays happy for local children.
The last year and a half has been challenging for many families. This year, more than ever, support is needed from the community for Blue & Red Santa Project, stated a recent letter from organizers Steve Corbin with Co. 1, Officer Tim Sisk and treasurer Kim Green.
Now in its sixth year, the effort has supported local school supplies, the Culpeper County Christmas Basket, Doris’ Angel Tree along with the hundreds of youth in need who get to go shopping with officers and firefighters.
Local businesses such as Culpeper Walmart and civic groups including Culpeper Eagles as well as individuals partner to support Blue & Red Santa Project which works closely with Culpeper DSS to qualify recipients.
However much is donated is how much the children will have to shop for their needs, with a focus on clothing. Organizers hope to sponsor 150 children this year and are now accepting sponsors.
Sponsorships start at $100-$500 for the Elf, supporting 1-5 children up to Christmas Angel for donations of $2,100 and up to support 21-plus youth through the program. Walmart is donating a 10 percent discount off all times and the Eagles Club will give hygiene products and a money for a winter coat to qualifying families.
Send donations to Blue & Red Santa Project PO Box 579 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Donate on PayPal and contact info@blueandredsantaproject.org, tax ID number 84-2586164.
Mary Washington House author talk, book signingJoin author Sam Baltrusis from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg for a talk on his new book, “Ghosts of the American Revolution.”
Following the lecture, Baltrusis will lead a demonstration of a paranormal investigation at this event limited to 10 registrants. An autographed copy of the book is included for $40 per person admission. mary-washington-house.square.site/
Free YMCA day pass, virtual health fairThe Rappahannock Area YMCA & Mary Washington Healthcare is hosting a Community Health Fair for anyone both virtual and in-person this weekend.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 12 will be a Zoom program with live sessions starting with “Mindful Moments During Times of Chaos” with LaToya Ray, LPC.
Myths About Diabetes is at 11 a.m. with Parminder Singh, BSN, RN, CDCES followed by a program on Stroke Awareness & Hypertension at 12:30 p.m. with Susan M. Halpin, MSN, RN and EMT Christina Rauch.
Registration is open. Prizes will be given to the first five registrations per seminar at app.smartsheet.com/b/form/1ce51a89bf3b4984986231eedcf607ea
Then from 9 a.m. to noon on this Saturday, Nov. 13 free day passes will be available to all community members at the YMCA Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, King George & Caroline branches.
There will be screenings for body fat and blood pressure, Waist/Hip Ratio, balance and glucose testing (King George location only), free giveaways for the first 15 people, Healthy Holiday challenge sign up, Family & Adult Fitness class demonstrations and using the pools & fitness centers.
Orange Democrats’ monthly meeting in-person and virtualThe Orange County Democratic Committee will meet in person starting at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13 with coffee and donuts at committee headquarters, 111 Chapman St. in Orange, for the November monthly meeting.
Please, everyone, wear a facemask. This monthly meeting starting at 10 a.m. will focus on election results, what Democrats can do differently next time, and the status of redistricting. Zoom Meeting ID: 864 1803 3819, Passcode: 194633 and by phone 301/ 715-8592.
Need of the Week: gravy, canned corn and yamsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are gravy (seasoning packet or jar), canned corn and canned yams.