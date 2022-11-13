Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 13, 2022

Culpeper Boy Scouts selling poinsettias

The deadline to order poinsettias from Boy Scout Troop 196 of Culpeper is Nov. 14.

For the 39th consecutive year, the troop is offering the plants during the holiday season. They are happy to announce they will be resuming door-to-door sales on Saturday Dec. 3, as well as sales and delivery to local businesses by mail. The troop will make arrangements to deliver or allow curbside pickup the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2. Place an order by Nov. 14 at 540/272-3888 or BSTroop196@aol.com.

These plants are grown locally and have been beautiful year after year. The six-inch pots are $7 and the eight-inch $16 in red, white or pink flowers. Each pot will have a colorful foil pot cover and be inside a clear plastic sleeve.

Boy Scout Troop 196 has produced 106 Eagle Scouts and instilled Scouting values in hundreds of Culpeper youth over the past 58 years. The troop meets at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

“We turn no young person away due to financial difficulties. This is why the support of the Community is so vital to the troop. Please support the troop if you are able, this is the only fundraiser the troop conducts,” according to a release.

REC analytics director recognized nationally

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Enterprise Analytics & Innovation Director Eugene Hamrick was recently named in the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Utility Analytics by the Utility Analytics Institute, a top advisory group for utilities on analytics efforts.

The group’s thought leaders are professionals who are most active in the industry’s community and share their insights for the benefit of all. REC is the only cooperative to make the list, setting it apart in the industry, according to a company release. The Cooperative uses analytics to help provide reliable electric service for REC’s member-owners.

“Mr. Hamrick’s efforts have built a solid analytics team at REC,” said Marc Seay, Managing Director — Information Technology & Cybersecurity. “His recognition on this list speaks to his knowledge, expertise and leadership in utility analytics.”

REC provides electric service to over 172,000 connections over more than 18,000 miles of power lines from the Blue Ridge to the Chesapeake Bay in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper. Its general office is in in Fredericksburg.

Foster parents needed: 490 kids in system in Piedmont

November is National Adoption Month.

As the holiday season approaches, United Methodist Family Services, a statewide nonprofit leader in foster care to adoption, wants to shed light on the typical post-December drop in inquiries.

Across the state, the nonprofit is down 54% in approvals, according to a release. Historically, inquiries decline during the holiday season, which can impact the number of spring approvals.

The process of becoming a foster parent takes three to six months, so UMFS needs single people, married people–young and old to consider attending an inquiry session now.

In Virginia, there are more than 5,000 youth in the foster care system, and in the Piedmont region, nearly 490 kids are waiting to join a family through adoption, the release stated.

This November, UMFS is urging Virginians to help them avoid a post-holiday slump and take the first step by attending an info session. The nonprofit has nine locations statewide including an office in Fredericksburg. See umfs.org.

Veterans Resource Day at the SEE Center

The S.E.E. Recovery Center will host Veterans Resource Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16, onsite at 710 U.S. Avenue, next to Culpeper National Cemetery.

There will be a variety of free programs for vets starting with a meet-up at 9:30 a.m. in the Coffee and Conversation Encouragement Café. Veteran Resource Connection Meeting will be ongoing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room A and Veteran Housing Assistance from 1-4 p.m. in Room B.

Other program and classes will cover Anger Management, Family Support, Art Night, SMART Recovery Empowerment, Positive Affirmations, Money, Speak Their Names Recovery, Veterans For Veterans Empowerment and Alive & Free NA. Get the link at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services on Facebook.

Reeves, Kennedy to speak at Madison GOP Women’s meeting

State Sen. Bryce Reeves and Dr. Scott Kennedy, with the Center for Strategic & International Studies, will be guest speakers at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 for the Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting.

The event will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, 725 Gate Rd., in Madison. There will be ham with sides, and desserts by members. Dinner donation is $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. Contact 540/ 923-4109.

School division events Nov. 14-Nov. 26

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Nov. 14–School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 14–CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16–18–Virginia School Board Association Annual Convention, Williamsburg

Nov. 17 & 18–Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, Forum, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19–Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, Forum, 2 p.m.

Nov. 23–25–No School for Students and Staff—Thanksgiving Holiday

Nov. 26-Culpeper Middle School Book Fair, Barnes & Noble Store, 1220 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.