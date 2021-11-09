Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 14, 2021

GOP Women backing the blue dinner

Madison County Republican Women will meet 6-8 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

The program will be in support and recognition of local law enforcement. The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with great sides and desserts by members for $10. Contact 540/923-4109.

Culpeper County Fieldhouse Ground Breaking

Join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Sports Complex to break ground on the newest public facility—the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.

The Complex is at 16358 Competition Dr., next to Eastern View High School.

Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys in Orange

A bluegrass concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 hall in Orange featuring Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys.

Tickets are $20 at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. Contact Steve Shifflett at 540/395-6644. All net proceeds will benefit the American Legion.