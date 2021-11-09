Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 14, 2021

GOP Women backing the blue dinner
Madison County Republican Women will meet 6-8 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
The program will be in support and recognition of local law enforcement. The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with great sides and desserts by members for $10. Contact 540/923-4109.
Culpeper County Fieldhouse Ground Breaking
Join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Sports Complex to break ground on the newest public facility—the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.
The Complex is at 16358 Competition Dr., next to Eastern View High School.
Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys in Orange
A bluegrass concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 hall in Orange featuring Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Tickets are $20 at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. Contact Steve Shifflett at 540/395-6644. All net proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: gravy, canned corn and yams
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are gravy (seasoning packet or jar), canned corn and canned yams.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.comFB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177