Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 15, 2022

‘Hits & Grins’ this week at CCHS

Accomplished Nashville-based singer-songwriters Victoria Venier, Steve Dean and Bill Whyte are sharing the stories behind the songs in a special Nashville-style songwriter round concert happening at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 17 at Culpeper County High School.

Hits & Grins, features two Grammy-nominated songwriters and a Country Radio Broadcast Hall-of-Famer. Dean, Venier and Whyte showcase the best that Music City USA has to offer, performing songs that were originally penned for country music royalty like George Strait, Joe Nichols, Ray Stevens, Take Six, Cledus T. Judd, Rodney Atkins, Alabama and many others.

Limited single tickets are available for this Stage Alive! concert at the door—$25/adults and $10/students. Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early; seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free. Due to recent changes in local COVID-19 policies, masks are now optional while on school property, however, Stage Alive strongly recommends that patrons act prudently and exercise caution while attending the concert.

Free veterans seminar in F’burg

Disabled American Veterans will host a free information seminar 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the VFW in Fredericksburg, 2701 Princess Anne St.

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. Staffed by DAV national service officers, the information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. DAV.org.

Veterans invited to share their stories

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is looking for veterans to share their experiences in the Armed Forces at its monthly dinner, program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Rd.

All are invited. The evening will begin with a free, delicious dinner followed by a Veterans Program. Veterans or active duty members who would like to spend a few minutes sharing their military experiences at this program are asked to call 540/937-5119. See JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Social services boards meet this week

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Drive

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.

Hands-On History Thanksgiving focus

Thanksgiving is the theme of this week’s Hands-On History at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Ages 2 through 5, and their caregivers, can learn about Virginia’s Thanksgiving heritage at the program 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Hear the story of the settlers on the ship Margaret in 1619, their Thanksgiving day, and contacts with Powhatan and Manahoac peoples. Attendees will build a sailing ship of your own to cross the ocean!

There is no admission fee for this program. To reserve a spot or for more information, visit www.culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749. Sponsored by a Power of Change grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.