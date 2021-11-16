Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 16, 2021

GOP Women ‘Back the Blue’ dinnerMadison County Republican Women will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.
The program will be in support and recognition of local law enforcement. The meeting will feature a ham dinner with sides and desserts by members for $10. Call 540-923-4109.
Culpeper Fieldhouse ground-breakingJoin the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Culpeper Sports Complex to break ground on the newest public facility—the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.
The Complex is at 16358 Competition Dr., next to Eastern View High School.
Culpeper Public Schools events
- CANCELED: Nov. 16, 2021: Culpeper County School Board’s Administration Committee meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45–8:45 a.m.
- Nov. 17–19, 2021: Virginia School Board Association annual Convention in Williamsburg.
- Nov. 20, 2021: Rain date (if not held on Nov. 13) Eastern View High School PTO Craft Show, EVHS Student Parking Lot, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Nov. 24–26, 2021: Thanksgiving holiday—no school for students and staff.
Girls on the Run 5K is Sunday at EVHS
Celebrate girls with a 5K on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Eastern View High School. The entire community is welcome to sign up and run, the group’s website states.
An Untimed 5K, participants can arrive at 1 p.m. for pre-race activities. Race begins at 2 p.m.
Visit the GOTR website for more information.
Culpeper museum offers holiday specials
The Museum of Culpeper History announced gift shop specials during the week of Nov. 15-21 as part of the Downtown Holiday Showcase.
All jewelry will be 20% off through Sunday; historic print ties will be 20% off on Nov. 16; “Culpeper Memories” book is 15% off on Nov. 19; and all art prints are 20% off Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
Purchases must be made in the museum store. Please call 540/829-1749 for more information.
Lunch at Mount Olive Baptist
Mount Olive Baptist Church will serve homemade hot soup, chili, cornbread, fruit and bottled water at the Depot (111 South Commerce S.) from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Everyone is welcome to the free event.