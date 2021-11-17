Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 17, 2021

Ground-breaking today at Sports Complex
Join the Culpeper Board of Supervisors at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Culpeper Sports Complex to break ground on the county’s newest public facility—the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.
The Sports Complex is at 16358 Competition Drive, next to Eastern View High School.
Architectural Review Board to meet
The Culpeper town board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St.
Conservative group endorses Reeves
FreedomWorks, a conservative advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., has endorsed state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his 2022 challenge to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, for the 7th Congressional District seat.
Reeves said he was honored to have FreedomWorks’ support.
“This organization has put time, energy, and money into electing strong conservatives in the past and I’m excited that they have chosen my candidacy to put their support behind,” Reeves said in a statement from his campaign. “We have seen failed leadership from Abigail Spanberger and Democrats in Washington that has led to astronomical cost increases in gas, groceries and other basic necessities.”
Reeves said the country needs Republicans who will stand up for police, parents and children, and for safe and secure elections.
“As a former narcotics detective and Army Ranger, I will be a rock-solid leader for the liberties we hold dear,” he said.
Free legal clinic Thursday for veterans
The University of Virginia School of Law and the law firm of Goodman Allen Donnelly will host a free legal clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on Zoom with veterans or their family members who need assistance with their government benefits.
The sessions are first come, first serve and are open to all veterans, including those with questions about exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials during military service, such as contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, Agent Orange and other herbicides used during the Vietnam War; women’s issues related to service (a female attorney will be available upon request); and how to obtain VA benefits or appeal a VA decision.
Veterans or family members who have more general questions about veterans benefits are encouraged to schedule an appointment at https://www.goodmanallen.com/events/virtual-legal-clinics-offer-veterans-free-legal-services-during-covid
Human services boards to meet today
The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Drive.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health-screening guidelines and protocol. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540-727-0372, ext. 360, before the meeting.
REC director named to national board
Joyce Bodoh, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative eirector of energy solutions and clean energy, has been elected to the Association of Energy Services Professionals’ board of directors for 2022.
The AESP is dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management, distributed-energy resources and demand-response programs, REC said in a statement.
“Joyce Bodoh is a knowledgeable energy-services, solutions and demand-response professional,” said Peter Murhoro, REC chief strategy, technology and innovation officer. “Her election to AESP’s board is a great recognition of all she has accomplished.”
As part of a diverse team, Bodoh joins Jeff Brown of Public Service Co. of Oklahoma; Art Christianson of The Home Depot; William Ellis of Pepco, an Exelon company; Laura Orfanedes of ICF; and Laura Schauer of ILLUME Advising.
Views sought on Culpeper schools’ plan
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on its 2021-2025 Division Strategic Plan during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the County Administration Building, 302 N. Main St.
Read a draft of the plan at culpeperschools.org.