Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 17, 2021

Reeves said the country needs Republicans who will stand up for police, parents and children, and for safe and secure elections.

“As a former narcotics detective and Army Ranger, I will be a rock-solid leader for the liberties we hold dear,” he said.

Free legal clinic Thursday for veterans

The University of Virginia School of Law and the law firm of Goodman Allen Donnelly will host a free legal clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on Zoom with veterans or their family members who need assistance with their government benefits.

The sessions are first come, first serve and are open to all veterans, including those with questions about exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials during military service, such as contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, Agent Orange and other herbicides used during the Vietnam War; women’s issues related to service (a female attorney will be available upon request); and how to obtain VA benefits or appeal a VA decision.