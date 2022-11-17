Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 17, 2022

‘Spirit in the Dark’

museum show

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opens its newest exhibition, “Spirit in the Dark: Religion in Black Music, Activism, and Popular Culture,” this Friday, Nov. 18.

The display will showcase photos from Ebony and Jet magazines and artifacts that explore the ways in which these popular publications represented religion as part of the cultural fabric of the African American experience, according to a Museum release.

Photos from the Johnson Publishing Co. archive and artifacts chronicle the sacred and secular nuances of religion in the Black community and how religion shaped some of the challenges, achievements, aspirations and success of culturally significant figures such as Prince, James Baldwin, Muhammad Ali, Toni Morrison, Malcolm X, Aretha Franklin, Angela Davis, Reverend Ike and Jesse Jackson.

Elvis Costello at

The Paramount

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Paramount Theater on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday at theparamount.net, at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday-Friday or call 434/979-1333.

Born in London and raised there and in Liverpool, D.P. MacManus later came to be known as “Elvis Costello”. He has been performing in public for over 50 years, solo, with the pianist, Steve Nieve and with the bands Rusty, the Attractions, His Confederates, The Rude Five, The Sugarcanes, and his current ensemble, The Imposters.

Costello has composed songs for Roy Orbison, Georgie Fame, Chet Baker, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke, and Johnny Cash, and written songs with Loretta Lynn, Bill Frisell, Aimee Mann, Chris Difford, Rosanne Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, and his wife, Diana Krall. His compositions have been recorded by George Jones, Linda Ronstadt, June Tabor, Christy Moore, Norma Waterson, and Bjork.

Costello is a two-time Grammy Award winner—with Burt Bacharach for, “I Still Have That Other Girl” as Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 1998 and in 2019 for his 30th album release, “Look Now” for Best Traditional Pop.

Costello is a member of The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2020, Costello was awarded an O.B.E. for his services to music.

He holds two honorary doctorates in music—from the University of Liverpool and New England Conservatory. Despite this, he is known for playing the guitar with almost no regard for common sense, according to publicity.

Sip & Dance at

Mountain Run Winery

Eastern View Athletic Boosters are hosting the Sip and Dance Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper County.

Get ticket for $15 at the EVHS front office or at 703/967-4815. Artist David Delano, of Caricature Fun (Instagram: Daveiscaricatures) will be there drawing impressions. Live music will be by Ronnie Richards, playing 70’s and 80’s acoustic Rock and contemporary country. Bowles Southern Fried will provide the food as well as a grazing table. Adult beverages will be for sale, with proceeds to benefit EVHS athletics.

Chatham Manor

living history

Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Chatham Manor in Fredericksburg. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862.

On Nov. 15, 1862, the vanguard of the Army of the Potomac arrived in Falmouth to secure the north bank of the Rappahannock River, according to a National Park Service release. Three days later, General Ambrose Burnside and the majority of his forces caught up with them. In just a few weeks these forces would be swept into the Battle of Fredericksburg.

Visit Chatham Manor to meet some of these soldiers as they prepare for the coming battle. What were soldiers doing in camp? What did they eat? What was going through their minds as they hoped to take the war to Richmond?

Living historians will set up on the river side of Chatham Manor to depict a typical army camp. Engage with soldiers and civilians who will cook period food and rations, conduct military drill, chop firewood, and engage in other activities of 19th century life.

Culpeper Christmas Parade upcoming

Entries and sponsorships are available for the 5th Annual Culpeper Christmas Parade taking place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 on Main Street.

The hometown family event, sponsored by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, will include over 150 Christmas-themed entries from local businesses, organizations, civic groups, clubs and more. In addition, there will be lots of lights, music, nativity scenes and floats, and one special guest from the North Pole, according to a CCSO release.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, however, a $20 donation is requested to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program. culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade