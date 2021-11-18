Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 18, 2021

Empowering Culpeper sets Saturday eventEmpowering Culpeper will distribute food to needy local residents 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Families and individuals are asked to wear masks during the distribution for the month of November. Masks will be available, if needed. Volunteers will also be masked. To continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community, social-distancing practices will be maintained throughout the food distribution.
Individuals may enter the church upon arrival, where they will be given a number. Their number will be called once their food box is ready for pickup.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer program sponsored by People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Final Ruritan cornhole tourney of season at Old TradeThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring the year’s final Cornhole Tournament 2-5 p.m. (practice begins at 1) this Saturday, Nov. 20 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30/per 2 person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org and 540/522-6740.
Distribution Saturday downtown: Free turkey box dinnersUnity Baptist will be blessing families for Thanksgiving by handing out turkey box dinners 8-10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
Families in need of a Thanksgiving meal can come by the church at that time to retrieve a box. Know of someone that would need a Thanksgiving meal? Reach out to Unity Baptist with their name and a box will be saved them to pick up that day. Facebook: @ubcvaculpeper, Dr. Uzziah Harris pastor
Free legal clinic today for veteransThe University of Virginia School of Law and the law firm of Goodman Allen Donnelly will host a free legal clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. today on Zoom with veterans or their family members who need assistance with their government benefits.
Sessions are open to all veterans https://www.goodmanallen.com/events/virtual-legal-clinics-offer-veterans-free-legal-services-during-covid.