Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 18, 2021

Empowering Culpeper sets Saturday eventEmpowering Culpeper will distribute food to needy local residents 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Families and individuals are asked to wear masks during the distribution for the month of November. Masks will be available, if needed. Volunteers will also be masked. To continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community, social-distancing practices will be maintained throughout the food distribution.

Individuals may enter the church upon arrival, where they will be given a number. Their number will be called once their food box is ready for pickup.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer program sponsored by People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Final Ruritan cornhole tourney of season at Old TradeThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring the year’s final Cornhole Tournament 2-5 p.m. (practice begins at 1) this Saturday, Nov. 20 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30/per 2 person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.