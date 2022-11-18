Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 18, 2022

Pink Friday in Downtown Culpeper

Check out “Pink Friday” today in local shops.

At week before the Black Friday frenzy, Pink Friday is a new way for downtown businesses to showcase their holiday collections and specials ahead of big box stores.

Be sure to take time during Holiday Preview Week to stroll Downtown Culpeper to see fun and festive decorated storefronts. Vote for favorites in a decorating contest on CRI Facebook. Voting closes Saturday, Nov. 19 at midnight and the winner will be announced Sunday.

L.A. Confidential, Sunset Blvd.

on big screen

The Packard Campus Theater continues its November film series, L.A. Noir, at 7:30 p.m. tonight with, “L.A. Confidential” (Warner Bros, 1997).

Based on the James Ellroy novel, it’s a tale of corrupt cops and a shady town, not good tourism bureau material. Color, 138 minutes. Rated R. National Film Registry title.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, check out, “Sunset Blvd.” (Paramount, 1950). Many critics feel this is the best movie about Hollywood, others think it is top shelf film noir. Either way, director Billy Wilder and stars William Holden and Gloria Swanson deliver a masterpiece. B&W, 110 minutes. National Film Registry title.

Finally at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it’s “Mulholland Drive” (Universal, 2001). Writer-Director David Lynch adds an element of surrealism to his take on L.A. noir. Naomi Watts stars. Color, 146 minutes. Rated R.

Wearing face masks is recommended for the free screenings. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audiovisual Conservation is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

English literacy volunteers sought

Culpeper Literacy Council is looking for volunteers to help others with English literacy.

The Council helps those who are not native-English speakers to learn the language, and provides all volunteer training and materials.

Volunteer for as little as two hours a week and change a life! For information, contact Lynn Gore at director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804.

Free medical clinic this weekend

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Nov. 19-20 at Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville. The clinic is in collaboration with the University of Virginia RAM Chapter.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Nov. 18, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, see ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Veterans of Lebanon,

Grenada sought

The Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from veterans serving on active duty in October 1983 involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada.

Veterans or their family members who may have a connection to either or both events are being sought to interview for a new Virginians at War documentary film, “One Week in October.”

Production of the new film will take place in the spring and summer of 2023 with a projected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both of these historic events.

“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director said in a release. “As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond.”

Those interested in being interviewed for “One Week in October” are encouraged to contact clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov or 804/786-2060.

Congress terminates COVID emergency

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, issued the following statement this week after voting in favor of a resolution terminating the COVID-19 national emergency under the National Emergencies Act originally declared by President Trump in March of 2020:

“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat. We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned,” Warner said.

“Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth. Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary,” the U.S. Senator said.