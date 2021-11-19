Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 19, 2021

Girls on the Run Piedmont Fall 5K celebration
The entire community is invited to come out to Eastern View High School this weekend and run, walk, cheer or volunteer in support of empowered girls who become strong women who build a healthy community.
The Girls on the Run Piedmont Fall 5K celebration will be held 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21 in Cyclone Stadium.
Advance registration is $25 for adults at gotrpiedmont.org/5k
Free trees for healthy rivers
A tree giveaway will be held 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Nov. 20 at Yowell Meadow Park.
Friends of the Rappahannock staff will be handing out free redbuds, flowering dogwoods, serviceberry and white oak trees to Culpeper County residents with a limit of three trees per household. This giveaway was made possible by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Reservations were required and all available trees are spoken for, according to riverfriends.org.
‘We Need a Little Christmas’ tickets available
Lake of the Woods Players will present a musical celebration of Christmas and its meanings next month at various presentations of “We Need a Little Christmas.”
The show goes on stage at Lake of the Woods Community Center at 7:30 p.m. nightly Dec. 16-18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are $20/adults and $18/students.
Christmas looks a little different this year—again. With COVID and masking and social distancing and supply chain interruptions, celebrating the holidays might feel like a challenge. This upbeat program will revive favorite, old-fashioned holiday tunes celebrating religion, family, presents, neighbors and community.
Lake of the Woods Players will sing the songs everyone remembers. Lowplayers.org or 540/972-6385.
Submissions sought for Marine Corps contest
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, based in Triangle, is pleased to announce the return of its annual award program after a one-year hiatus with nominations now open.
Creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service will be recognized. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit entries or the distinguished work of others.
Awards will be given April 30, 2022 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15, 2022.
Honors will be given in 17 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. A panel of experts from major regional and national media outlets, authors, noted photographers and Marines will judge the submissions. Entry is free.
Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize if applicable. marineheritage.org/awards.html.
Stuff-A-Bus 2nd Annual Food Drive
Virginia Regional Transit has partnered with the local community to provide nonperishable food items for those in need during this holiday season by stuffing a bus.
Food donations on the town trolleys and other VRT vehicles will be accepted through Nov. 24. Donations can also be dropped off at VRT headquarters, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct. in Culpeper. 540/825-2456.
Extension’s Small Farm Conference is this weekend
Virginia Cooperative Extension Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University will host the annual Small Farm Outreach Conference at Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke today and Saturday Nov. 20.
This year’s topic, “Better Ways for Better Days,” will include guest speakers and educational break-out sessions providing practical information for small farms, farmers and ranchers with limited resources, or who are socially disadvantaged, military veterans, or beginning farmers.
The keynote speaker will be Anthony Flaccavento, a two-time Congressional candidate in Virginia’s 9th district, and founder of Appalachian Sustainable Development. To conclude the conference, winners will be announced for Small Farmer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Regional Program Assistant of the Year.
“As in the past, the Small Farm Conference is a great place to network and hear about the available resources, smart business strategies, and successful production practices – especially for those new and beginning farmers who want to learn more about what it takes to farm profitably and sustainably,” said VSU Small Farm Outreach Program Director William Crutchfield in a statement. “Attending the conference this year will be particularly helpful as many small farmers have had an uphill struggle to continue farming profitably in these challenging times.”
The cost is $50/person at ext.vsu.edu/events