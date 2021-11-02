Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 2, 2021

Powell Wellness Center and Remington Drug Co. are partnering to provide flu shots and A1C testing 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

Walk ins welcome, no appointment needed. Bring insurance card and Remington Drug Co. will file. FLUAD shots will be an option for those 65 & older. The fee for A1C blood glucose testing is $25.

Questions? Contact 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org

Northam statement for Native American Heritage Month

“Today marks a month we have celebrated in the Commonwealth for the past 25 years. Native people were the first Virginians. To this day, many names of bodies of water and places across the Commonwealth originate from Indigenous languages,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement on Nov. 1. “

This month, we honor the peoples whose land we now call the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their stories continue today—we are proud to have 11 state-recognized tribes here in the Commonwealth, and countless other Native Americans and Indigenous people who call Virginia their home.”