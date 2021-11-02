 Skip to main content
Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 2, 2021
Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 2, 2021

Scarecrow

Larry Smith, a nitrate film specialist at the LOC Packard Campus in Culpeper, acts the part while projecting The Wizard of Oz on his garage Sunday to welcome Halloween trick or treaters to his neighborhood.

Food Closet really low on beverages, needs snacks, too

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.

This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are canned fruit, instant oatmeal and individually wrapped snacks. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.comFB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.

Sponsorships, free entry available for Christmas Parade

Entries are now being accepted for the Culpeper Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 on Main Street.

It’s free to enter and parade sponsorships are available up to $5,000. This great hometown family event will include lots of lights, music, nativity scenes and floats, and one special guest from the North Pole.

See rules and entry form at culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade

Flu shots & A1C testing this week

Powell Wellness Center and Remington Drug Co. are partnering to provide flu shots and A1C testing 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

Walk ins welcome, no appointment needed. Bring insurance card and Remington Drug Co. will file. FLUAD shots will be an option for those 65 & older. The fee for A1C blood glucose testing is $25.

Questions? Contact 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org

Northam statement for Native American Heritage Month

“Today marks a month we have celebrated in the Commonwealth for the past 25 years. Native people were the first Virginians. To this day, many names of bodies of water and places across the Commonwealth originate from Indigenous languages,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement on Nov. 1. “

This month, we honor the peoples whose land we now call the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their stories continue today—we are proud to have 11 state-recognized tribes here in the Commonwealth, and countless other Native Americans and Indigenous people who call Virginia their home.”

