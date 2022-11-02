Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 2, 2022

Animal patient of the Week: Barred Owl

Barbed wire fencing can be extremely dangerous for many avian species and raptors injured by this type of fencing is seen most commonly by Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, according to a recent release.

When barbs catch on a piece of skin, the animal fights to get away, often tangling the wing and feathers further or even breaking bones. If the finder were to pull the animal off the barbed wire (something done frequently), the skin will be too severely damaged to attempt treatment.

Luckily, the finder of a Barred Owl called for help and removed the animal properly so the animal rescue could provide care. This owl had wounds on both sides of the wing and there were injuries to an underlying muscle as well. The prognosis for a full recovery is guarded at this time, but vets are hopeful.

Find an animal stuck in fencing like this? Cover it with a towel and avoid speaking to reduce stress. Wearing thick leather gloves, bundle the bird in the towel and cut the fencing on both sides to free the bird with the wire still attached to their wing/body.

Transport in a box small enough to prevent flapping and further damage and get that animal to a permitted rehabilitator right away.

Minutemen Community Awards presented

Culpeper Minutemen Sons of the American Revolution held its annual Community Awards Meeting Oct. 25 at Pepper’s Grill to honor those nominated for serving the community.

From Culpeper Town Police, Master Police Officer Julia Cole and MPO David Cole received the Lifesaving Medal and certificate.

From the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Melvin White earned the Law Enforcement Medal and certificate. Also from the Sheriff’s Office earning the Heroism Medal and certificate were Deputy Nathan Earnshaw, Sgt. Michael Mawdsley, and Det. Wesley Spicer.

From Virginia State Police, Trooper James Tanner was awarded the Heroism Medal and certificate. Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company nominated Lt. Steven Beasley and he received the Fire Safety Medal and certificate.

From the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Chris Paris and Deputy Zach Lawrence received the Heroism Medal and certificate. Certificates of Appreciation were given to Kim Atkins and Sharon Croushorn for their work on the 2022 Culpeper 9-11 ceremony.

Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins was awarded the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for his 45 years of service to our community. Chief Richard Cluff from Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, not in attendance, will receive the EMS Medal and certificate.

Library story

times, programs

and Turkey Tales

Culpeper County Library has a variety of activities scheduled for the month of November.

Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to age 2 is held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, on Nov. 15, 22 and 29 featuring songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers. Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays on Nov. 3 and 10.

STEAM Squad will meet at 4 p.m. on Nov. 15. This month’s theme is Outer Space. The library will offer rock painting for 6th-12th graders at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Come hear some Turkey Tales at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 for all ages, featuring a Thanksgiving theme. Music and movement for all ages will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 with activities, dancing, instruments and interactive stories designed to get children up and moving.

Ruritans seek veterans

to share stories

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is looking for veterans to share their experiences in the Armed Forces at its monthly dinner, program and meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Rd.

All are invited. The evening will begin with a free dinner followed by a Veterans Program. Veterans or active duty members who would like to spend a few minutes sharing their military experiences at this program are asked to call 540/937-5119. See JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org for more information.

Culpeper Tourism:

things to do this week

Highlighted special events from the Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development:

Nov. 4: Culpeper 1st Friday at the Depot—Spend the evening with friends and family in Culpeper’s historic district for FREE live music, face painting, art demonstration & kids craft activity, dance demonstrations as well as shopping, dining & drink specials, too!

Nov. 5: Vintage & Artisan Christmas Market at Magnolia Way Farm—Market will offer great shopping from local and Virginia Vintage Curators and Artists. Walk the beautiful farm, see the farm animals, listen to music and eat from the Food Truck.

Volunteers wanted for headstone cleaning in national cemetery

Culpeper National Cemetery is hosting another community cleaning day.

Volunteers are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to help clean headstones in the old section before Veteran’s Day.

The Cemetery will offer 50 buckets and brushes, so volunteers are encouraged to bring their own. Culpeper National is at 305 U.S. Avenue, off of historic South East Street.

Athenian tragedy on stage at Woodberry Forest this week

“Antigone” opens at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Woodberry Forest School in Madison County.

Adapted from Sophocles by Jean Anouilh and translated from the French by Lewis Galantiere, the play will premier in the Walker Fine Arts Center Bowman Gray Theater. Culpeper students Lillyanna Freitas and Jesse Saunders, Woodberry Forest School class of 2024, star in this Athenian tragedy.

It also goes on stage at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, and for a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on Nov. 5. The theatrical event is free and open to the public.

Arrive early! The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Theater goers will want to be there then so they have plenty of time to find parking, make their way to the theater, and find a seat.