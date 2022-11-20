Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 20, 2022

Holiday Open House is today

Downtown Culpeper is kicking off the season today.

Enjoy the cheerful sounds of Eastern View and Culpeper County High School Bands performing holiday favorites 1-3 p.m., Nov. 20 on the porch of Grass Rootes on East Davis Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by 3 p.m. to spread holiday cheer. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and the Culpeper Police will escort the North Pole couple for visit around the Culpeper community while the reindeer rest up for the big night. See Santa’s enchanted route at culpeperdowntown.com

The Community Tree Lighting annual community event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Depot. There will be kid’s craft tables, sponsored by Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper Girl Scouts and holiday performances from Blue Ridge Chorale and Theatrical Arts Children’s Chorus. Amber Rose Ballet Studio and MFA Dance Studio will also share performances.

Sandy’s Face Painting will be there, plus try lavender scented cotton candy from Seek Lavender or warm up with a delicious Kona Kocoa. And don’t forget…SANTA!

Culpeper Pies

Project collection

Local volunteer are once again collecting Thanksgiving pies for distribution to the community.

Culpeper Pies Projects will accept pies 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, in the fellowship hall annex next to Culpeper Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

Donations will also be accepted starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Distribution of the pies to community members will begin at noon. Questions? Contact 540/825-2363.

Local government meetings

The Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development in the Economic Development Center.

The Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 23, followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee in the same location.

Benefit auction at Prince Michel

Culpeper Business Women is hosting its annual auction from 6-9 p.m. this Monday, Nov. 21, at Prince Michel Winery in Leon. All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families, SAFE, based in Culpeper.

Beer and wine from the local winery will be available with free food catered by Southside Coffee and Gifts. It will be a real-live auction with paddles and bidding wars. The event is open to the public. Culpeperbusinesswomen.com.

5th Annual

Turkey Trot

Early Thanksgiving Day, runners and walkers will take to neighborhood roads in Culpeper between Powell Wellness Center and the Country Club for the 5th annual 5K Turkey Trot. Registration continues through race day on Nov. 24.

An average of more than 300 participants have run or walked the course each year the race was held in person (a virtual race was held in 2020).

Race attendees support the medical fitness scholarship program PWC offers to community members whose health may be improved through regular exercise but who do not have the resources for a fitness center membership.

Turkey Trot is a fun race for all ages and abilities. Children may sign up for a ½ mile Fun Run that will be held at 9:15 am on Thanksgiving. PWC is offering child care to race participants; space is limited and pre-registration is required. Water, fruit & other snacks will be available post-race. Visit powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot for race details and registration.

‘ELF: The Musical’

is sold out

All performances of “ELF: The Musical” at Four County Players in Barboursville are officially sold out.

The holiday show opened Friday and runs weekends through Dec. 18. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. Directed & Choreographed by Geri Carlson Sauls with music Direction by Kristin Baltes, the play is based on the New Line Cinema Film written by David Berenbaum.

In it, Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Thanksgiving holiday trash schedule

There will be no refuse collection in the Town of Culpeper on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday, due to the holiday.

Regular trash pick-up will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.

U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) last week welcomed members of the states’ African diaspora community for a briefing and panel discussion with the Dept. of State and other stakeholders.

“Africa is home to budding economic powerhouses and strong emerging democratic partners, who are facing greater challenges from climate, migration and pervasive Russian and Chinese influence,” Kaine said in a statement. “The African diaspora has long strengthened the fabric of our nation, and is one of the fastest-growing communities in Virginia. I’m deeply appreciative of the insights and perspectives our communities shared with us—from the importance of promoting democracy to the need to build lasting economic and diplomatic partnerships with countries throughout the Continent. I will continue to work to ensure that their voices are heard.”

Van Hollen stated, “The United States has a strong interest in deepening our bonds with people across Africa. We must build stronger partnerships to promote democracy, bolster our trade and investment ties, and build closer people-to-people relationships. This conversation with our African diaspora communities was a great opportunity to discuss these partnerships. I especially appreciate this chance to gather and speak with Marylanders with deep ties to African nations, as one in 50 Marylanders is a member of the African diaspora. As the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Africa and Global Health Policy, I will continue working to strengthen our partnerships across Africa and to support our mutual goals of economic, security, cultural, and humanitarian engagement.”

The Biden Administration will hold the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Dec. 13-15 in Washington, D.C. Virginia is home to more than 115,000 African immigrants, thousands of whom are small- and medium-sized business owners who have helped bring more than $200 million in international trade to the Commonwealth, according to a release from Kaine’s office.

Free gospel concert today at CBC

King’s Cadence, a male gospel quartet from Tennessee, will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. today, Nov. 20 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

King’s Cadence, a “gospel-rooted” quartet, has been a dream of KC Armstrong’s since 1994. After serving 20 years collectively with The US Air Force Singing Sergeants and The US Army Chorus, KC moved back to Tennessee where he reconnected with some old buddies and started King’s Cadence.

As a Christ-centered ministry, their vision is to sing great songs to people who are yearning for GOOD NEWS, an encouraging word, or maybe just something for which to smile!

Public School Division events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Nov. 23–25—No School for Students and Staff Thanksgiving Holiday

Nov. 26—Culpeper Middle School Book Fair, Barnes & Noble Store, 1220 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Nov. 29—Farmington Elementary School PTO Meeting, FES Library, 4 p.m.

Dec. 1—Culpeper Middle School Winter Choral Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.