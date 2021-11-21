Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 21, 2021

A November writing prompt for the group was to, “Tell a story from your pet’s point of view.” So much was learned about the writers because their pets shared what really happens in their homes.

Another writer wrote a song changing the words in the song “When I’m Sixty-four.” She sang the song written to her daughter asking, “Will I still be welcome when I move into a home in your backyard when I’m ninety-four?” The presentation was applauded the words and her sweet voice.

Members discussed how to start and keep up with individual websites to promote their books or other writings. They also talked about contacting local newspapers for requirements to submit work.

Pen-to-Paper will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Culpeper County Library. December writing prompts are, Home for the Holidays and Write Directions for Something.

Pen to Paper 2022 Anthology seeks submissionsPen-to-Paper is accepting submissions from any Windmore member for the anthology it plans to publish in 2022. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022.

Interested in helping with illustrations? Email contact information to the above address.