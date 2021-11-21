Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 21, 2021

Community Tree Lighting Sunday Culpeper Renaissance Inc. invites the public to begin their shopping early this holiday season in historic downtown Culpeper during the Culpeper Downtown Holiday Preview.
The Community Tree Lighting will be held at 5:15 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21, outside of the Depot on Commerce St., with performances by The Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper and MFA Youth Company Dancers.
According to CRI, Santa himself will be making a special appearance downtown on Sunday. #culpeperdowntownfortheseason
Culpeper schools events: Nov. 22–Dec. 3• Nov. 24–26–No School for Students and Staff – Thanksgiving Holiday for Culpeper County Public Schools.
• Dec. 2–Culpeper County School Board Winter Retreat, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 9 am–4:30 pm
• Dec. 2–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, EHES STEM Lab, 3:15–4:15 pm
• Dec. 3–Eastern View High School Drama/Choir Performance – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr, EVHS Auditorium, 7–10 pm.
Thanksgiving transportation breakRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Culpeper Town offices closing for holidayAll Town Offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, and will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 29th.
There will be no refuse collection on Thanksgiving and on Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday and Friday’s route will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 29.
Orange County holiday office closuresOrange County Offices and Libraries will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Landfill and Collections Sites will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Orange County offices will re-open 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. Landfill and Collection Sites will resume their normal operating schedule on Friday, Nov. 26.
Local writers to meet Dec. 7 at libraryWindmore Foundation for the Arts held the November writers meeting in its office because the library was closed on Election Day.
Several writers volunteered to man the polls. One writer wanted feedback about a book she is writing, so she sent her story to a fellow writer to present. That’s dedication, according to a recent release from the local nonprofits arts organization.
A November writing prompt for the group was to, “Tell a story from your pet’s point of view.” So much was learned about the writers because their pets shared what really happens in their homes.
Another writer wrote a song changing the words in the song “When I’m Sixty-four.” She sang the song written to her daughter asking, “Will I still be welcome when I move into a home in your backyard when I’m ninety-four?” The presentation was applauded the words and her sweet voice.
Members discussed how to start and keep up with individual websites to promote their books or other writings. They also talked about contacting local newspapers for requirements to submit work.
Pen-to-Paper will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Culpeper County Library. December writing prompts are, Home for the Holidays and Write Directions for Something.
Pen to Paper 2022 Anthology seeks submissionsPen-to-Paper is accepting submissions from any Windmore member for the anthology it plans to publish in 2022. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022.
Submit stories: Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org.
Interested in helping with illustrations? Email contact information to the above address.
Stories, poetry, and artwork are being collected for the next Pen to Paper Anthology. Volunteers are also needed to help with the publishing/editing of this book.
Dominion changing alert system for nuclear plantStarting on March 1, 2022, residents across the Commonwealth and in Orange County will begin receiving real-time alerts directly on their cellphones.
Dominion Energy’s North Anna and Surry Nuclear Power Stations will be switching from the EPZ siren system to the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System in the unlikely event of an emergency at the power stations, according to a county release.
IPAWS was developed by FEMA, and the notifications will be similar to the ones used during Amber alerts and weather emergencies. IPAWS will allow residents to have access to real-time updates during an emergency. dominionenergy.com/sirenschangetowireless.