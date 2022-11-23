Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 23, 2022

Free Thanksgiving dinner

Shiloh Baptist Church of Brandy Station will be handing out free, Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who would like one from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of Code Name Crossfit, 336 James Madison Highway in Culpeper.

Culpeper Turkey Trot 5K

Early Thanksgiving Day, runners and walkers will be back on the neighborhood roads in Culpeper between Powell Wellness Center and the Country Club of Culpeper for the 5th annual 5K Turkey Trot.

Registration continues through race day on Nov. 24. The race starts at 8 a.m. from Powell with a kids fun run at 9:15 a.m.

PWC is offering child care to race participants; space is limited and pre-registration is required. Water, fruit & other snacks will be available post-race.

Visit powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot for race details and registration.

Friendsgiving at

the SEE Center

The S.E.E. Recovery Center is hosting a FREE Friendsgiving gathering of food and fun from noon to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 23 at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper. SEE stands for Support, Encourage and Empower.

Friendsgiving Party

at brewery

Death Ridge Brewery says friends are the family we choose!

Celebrate with burgers from Graze to Griddle, cold brews with friends, and live music with the A.P. Project at a Friendsgiving party 4-8 p.m. tonight at the venue in Jeffersonton, Culpeper County.

Culpeper college

student gets award

Edward Matthew Myers II, an agribusiness prelaw major from Culpeper, was selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2022-2023 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

Myers was a member of the OSU Rugby team, a member of the OSU Rugby team, Aggie-X Econ club, an undergraduate teaching assistant for three agricultural economics courses, part-time bus operator for OSU transit, and an intern for a congressional member in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

A reception to recognize Myers and the other 49 Seniors of Significance Award winners was held Nov. 9 at at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center. See ORANGECONNECTION.org/studentawards.

Needs of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

Culpeper Food Closet, in addition, with partners provides Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of families each year.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or 540/825-1177.

St. Joseph’s

Table Ministry

Precious Blood Catholic Church hosts weekly food distributions from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 114 E. Edmondson St. in Culpeper. If anyone needs supplemental food, all are welcome.

Chamber office closed Thursday and Friday

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

DMV closed

Thanksgiving weekend

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 24-Saturday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.

More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the holiday closure. DMV also reminds motorists to buckle up during the Thanksgiving holiday — and every day.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 30% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States in 2020 involved drunk drivers, and of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts.

“Wearing a seatbelt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to stay safe while driving,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “And if your Thanksgiving celebration involves alcohol, select a designated driver to keep you and others on the roads safe.”

Virginia law requires everyone under age 18 to be properly secured in a safety belt or child safety seat no matter where they are sitting in the vehicle, and the driver is responsible for making sure this happens. In addition, Virginia law requires everyone in the front seat of vehicles to be properly restrained, regardless of age, with passengers 18 and older subject to tickets and penalties.

Enjoy Orange

Passport event

As a component of its “Enjoy Orange Campaign,” the Orange County Office of Economic Development encourages the community to shop local, by participating in the Orange County Enjoy Orange Passport Event.

The event runs from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 16. The passport event encourages consumers to shop and dine at small businesses throughout Orange County (excludes franchises or national chains) for a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards to an Orange County business of choice, or a variety of other prizes from local businesses. Winners will be announced Dec. 19.

“We want to encourage residents and visitors alike to ‘Enjoy Orange’ buy shopping and dining local this holiday season,” said Rose Deal, Economic Development and Tourism Director. “Our shops have personal, unique gifts for everyone on your shopping list. While you’re out and about, be sure to experience some of the best fare around at our local restaurants.”

Get a passport at thinkorangeva.com/living-here/enjoy-orange, and contact 540/672-1238 or rmckay@orangecountyva.gov.

Measure will expedite marijuana research

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, this week applauded unanimous Senate passage of bipartisan legislation he cosponsored to expand research into marijuana-derived medications.

The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act will streamline the application process for scientific marijuana studies and remove existing barriers for researchers that frequently slow the research process, according to a release from Kaine’s office. The bill passed the House of Representatives in July and now heads to President Biden to be signed into law.

Cannabis containing more than 0.3 percent delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (commonly known as THC) is currently classified as a Schedule I drug. As a result, medical research is subject to stringent regulations that have impeded progress, the release stated.

Few marijuana-derived products have been FDA-approved, and there is little available information about their interactions with other medications, appropriate doses, or delivery mechanisms.

The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act will ensure that research on CBD and other potentially beneficial marijuana-derived substances is based on sound science while also reducing regulatory barriers associated with conducting research on marijuana; and require the Dept. of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health to submit a report to Congress on the potential harms and benefits of marijuana use.

English literacy

volunteers sought

Culpeper Literacy Council is looking for volunteers to help others with English literacy.

The Council helps those who are not native-English speakers to learn the language, and provides all volunteer training and materials.

Volunteer for as little as two hours a week and change a life! For information, contact Lynn Gore at director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804.