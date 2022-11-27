Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 27, 2022

2022 Culpeper Medical Center

tree lighting

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center will host a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 outside the main visitor entrance.

The local hospital is dedicating the 2022 tree lighting program to its community volunteer chaplains, who have steadfastly provided support to patients and staff.

Enjoy holiday tunes and entertainment with light refreshments. This event is open to the public and will take place in lot A at the corner of Laurel and Redbud streets in the Town of Culpeper. The medical center address is 501 Sunset Lane.

Steakhouse being converted to apartments

Following the August announcement of three awards via the PDC Housing Development Program, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is pleased to confirm a fourth award.

The grant to Foothills Housing Corp. will support adaptive re-use of the Ben & Mary’s Steakhouse building in Fauquier County. As planned, Foothills Housing Corp. will rehabilitate and renovate the vacant building into four affordable units consisting of one and two-bedroom apartments.

The project is located adjacent to its Fletcherville properties and received approval for a special exception from the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors in October. Funding for the RRRC Housing Development Program was awarded by Virginia Housing as part of its REACH Virginia program. Additional awards are anticipated to be announced later this year or in 2023, according to an RRRC release.

Ride the Polar Hay Wagon at Verdun

Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be offering musical light show hay rides aboard the Polar Hay Wagon from 7-10 p.m. weekends in December, and the week leading up to Christmas.

Travel through a Winter Wonderland and meet all the holiday characters en-route to the North Pole. Complete the journey with a visit to Santa’s Workshop. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink available. Tickets are $5/person.

Navigating holiday loneliness webinar

Join the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County for a Lunch & Learn at noon on Nov. 30, on how to navigate holiday loneliness. Topics of discussion will include social isolation prevalence and health effects, coping skills, and community resources.

During this free virtual event, Dr. Tyronne Champion from Community Touch will discuss services that are available through the faith communities. Lynn Lauritzen from the PATH Foundation will highlight volunteer opportunities through the PATH Volunteer Hub. And, Darlene Kelly, MHAFC Board Member and retired RN, will facilitate and discuss the importance of making connections for overall health and mental well-being. Advanced registration is required.

If you require assistance or have questions, please contact Bridget Downey at (540)341-8732 or bdowney@mhafc1.org.

Town loose leaf vacuuming

The Town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains, according to a town release.

Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection; however, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected.

The collection schedule is as follows:

NOV. 28, 29, 30 & DEC. 1 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: South End & Old Town (Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas.

DEC. 2, 5 & 6 Friday, Monday & Tuesday: North End (Rte. 229, Rte. 29N, Old Rixeyville Rd., includes Belle Parc, Mosby Meadows & Hidden Fields areas)

DECEMBER 7, 8 & 9 Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: (Rte. 522 Bridge to Corporate Limits, includes LakeView, Redwood & Lesco areas)

Check local newspapers, Culpeper Media Network (Channel 10) or culpeperva.gov for schedule info. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Freedom Street Partners new location

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the new location of Freedom Street Partners at 317 S. West St. in the Town of Culpeper.

RSVP by Nov. 28. Attendees are asked to park in the town lot behind the Regal Theater.

Tenured NPS chief to lead F’burg military park

National Park Service Northeast Regional Director Gay Vietzke last week announced Lewis Rogers as the next superintendent, effective Dec. 18, of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

“Lewis’s greatest strength is the experience of having seen the agency from every possible level,” said Vietzke in a release. “His 38 years in our agency, at 12 different sites with strong historical and cultural themes, gave him the experience to know how our parks work. As he has done at Petersburg National Battlefield, he will continue to bring hidden history into the light of day for all our visitors to learn and appreciate.”

Rogers said he was proud to be a steward of America’s history.

“The most exciting thing about national parks is the intersection of story and place. This is the stuff that makes your hair stand up,” he said in the release. “But too often in public history, too many faces have been cropped out of the whole picture. To understand what really happened, stewards of our shared history need to reveal the entire picture, with all of its participants. That’s what makes history so interesting.”

Rogers currently serves as superintendent at Petersburg National Battlefield, since 2010. He joined the NPS in 1984, working over the years in law enforcement, interpretation and wildland fire fighting, with experience also in structural firefighting, emergency medical services and emergency incident management. He has served as an Equal Employment Opportunity counselor and conflict resolution counselor.

Lewis spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves as a Sea Bee in the Construction Battalion. He was trained as a heavy equipment operator at Port Hueneme, California. Later he was attached to Naval Marine Construction Battalion 23 in Roanoke. He also served as Security Force at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

Rogers has a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation, with a concentration in Resource Management, from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. He lives in Ashland with his wife and daughter and a son who lives nearby.