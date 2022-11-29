Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 29, 2022

Spanberger telephone town hall tonight

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host her 42nd open telephone town hall at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss issues facing families in the holiday season. The event will be livestreamed at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her congressional Facebook page.

“As the holiday season begins, many Virginia seniors, businesses, and families are concerned about issues ranging from prescription drug costs to the safety of their communities,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “These town hall events allow our neighbors across the Seventh District to ask questions, share feedback and voice concerns in an open discussion. These events also give me the opportunity to highlight how I am working to address those concerns in the halls of Congress. I encourage every resident of the Seventh District to join our conversation.”

To join the one-hour interactive telephone town hall, dial 833/380-0670.

Fairfax solar roof company expanding

One of the East Coast’s leading roofing companies will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County, creating 400 new jobs over the next five years.

SmartRoof company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, according to a release on Monday from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project.

“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” the governor said.

SmartRoof’s mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar, said company CEO and founder Joshua Jerge.

“This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come!” he said.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay stated that climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy.

“SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations. We’re proud to have their headquarters here and look forward to their continued innovation,” he said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

Sports Complex fields close for season

The athletic fields located at Culpeper County Sports Complex are now closed for the season, according to a release from Parks & Recreation.

This closure applies to all practice and game fields including soccer, football, rugby, softball and baseball fields. The department thanked all of residents and user groups in advance for being good stewards of the property and stated it looks forward to seeing everyone again in March 2023 when the Complex officially opens for the Spring Season.

The walking trails and playgrounds at the Culpeper County Sports Complex will remain open throughout the winter. However, all restrooms will be closed.

Concrete work this week on Belle Ave.

A town contractor is performing concrete restoration operations this week on Belle Avenue from the stoplight at James Madison Hwy to Stratton Blvd. and Hitt Court.

The contractor started the job Monday and will be working daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting.

The operation will consist of removing existing areas of concrete curb and sidewalk followed by the installation of new curb and sidewalk, according to a release from Culpeper Public Works. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes and turning lanes within this area.

Motorists should expect delays on this corridor, are encouraged to take alternate routes as available and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Reeves wants to ‘adopt’ families for Christmas gifts

A local senator plans to adopt families from his new and old districts this holiday season.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, said in a news release that he is looking for “families who may need a little extra help from Santa this Christmas.”

Reeves has represented the 17th District since 2011. The state redrew districts this year, moving Reeves to the 28th District, which includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Greene, Madison and Rappahannock counties and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.

“We insist on buying gifts for every member of the family, because if I were given cash or a gift certificate for Christmas, every penny would be spent making sure my children weren’t the only ones in school Santa forgot to visit.” Reeves stated in the release. “The pressure of providing gifts under the tree can be crippling for already-struggling parents.”

Anyone seeking to nominate a family can contact Kara von Dresner at 757/600-7321 or kara@brycereeves.com.