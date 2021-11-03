Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 3, 2021

CCHS theater program wins 1st place at festival A huge congratulations to Culpeper County High School Blue Devils Theatre program for winning 1st place at last weekend’s Region 3B- East Sub-Regional Virginia High School League One Act Play Festival.

Under the direction of Maxamie Morales Mitchell and music direction by B. Adam W. Hughes, the team winningly performed “21 Chump Street” by Lin Manuel- Miranda.

Senior, Tyler Bowyer, earned the Best Actor Award and senior, Ashley Roa Martinez, received a Best Actor nomination. The one act play will move on to the regional final at Warren County High School on Nov. 13.

CCHS marching band wins at music competitionThe CCHS Marching Blue Devils were recognized at the Powhatan Fall Classic competition on Saturday, the school announced Monday, earning the following awards in their class:

• 3rd place for music

• 2nd place for percussion

• 1st place Drum Major

“This is a great accomplishment for the students and we congratulate them on their hard work,” the school stated in a release.