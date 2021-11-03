Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 3, 2021

CCHS theater program wins 1st place at festival A huge congratulations to Culpeper County High School Blue Devils Theatre program for winning 1st place at last weekend’s Region 3B- East Sub-Regional Virginia High School League One Act Play Festival.
Under the direction of Maxamie Morales Mitchell and music direction by B. Adam W. Hughes, the team winningly performed “21 Chump Street” by Lin Manuel- Miranda.
Senior, Tyler Bowyer, earned the Best Actor Award and senior, Ashley Roa Martinez, received a Best Actor nomination. The one act play will move on to the regional final at Warren County High School on Nov. 13.
CCHS marching band wins at music competitionThe CCHS Marching Blue Devils were recognized at the Powhatan Fall Classic competition on Saturday, the school announced Monday, earning the following awards in their class:
• 3rd place for music
• 2nd place for percussion
• 1st place Drum Major
“This is a great accomplishment for the students and we congratulate them on their hard work,” the school stated in a release.
Monthly BOS meeting today, tonightThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly morning meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The night meeting is at 7 p.m. See Culpeper County BoardDocs for agendas and documents and tune into Culpeper Media Network livestream.
Crisis assistance emergency heating program opensThe Crisis Assistance program is intended to meet a household’s EMERGENCY heating needs, when no other resource is available.
Nov. 1 through March 15 applications are accepted online through the Enterprise Customer Service Center commonhelp.virginia.gov/access, 855/635-4370 or Culpeper Dept. of Social Services at 540/727-0372 ext. 376.
This program is offered for the following reason only—one time heat security deposit and/or heating equipment repair/purchase. Assistance is based on the availability of funds. Income of all household members must be verified.
Christmas Bazaar this weekend in BrandyCulpeper United Methodist Women’s Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 6 at Brandy Station Firehall 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd. in Brandy Station.