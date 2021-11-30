Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 30, 2021

Santa express: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. at EVHS
Drama students will present Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. The Musical this weekend at Eastern View High School.
Opening night is 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in the auditorium at EVHS, 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper. A 2 p.m. matinee will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 and a final performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Adult tickets/$10 and youth tickets/$5 can be purchased at the door or charmsoffice.com/charms/shop.asp?s=EVHSChoir.
A Character Lunch with the cast of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4th in the Forum. Adults/$15, youth/$10. Lunch tickets must be purchased online by 11:59 PM on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys Friday in Orange
A bluegrass concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 hall in Orange featuring Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Tickets are $20 at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. Contact Steve Shifflett at 540/395-6644. All net proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
Council to meet in closed session to discuss code enforcement matter
Culpeper Town Council will meet for a special meeting, in closed session, at 2 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 1 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The purpose of the meeting is for “consultation with legal counsel, or briefing by staff or consultants, regarding probable future litigation and specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice, specifically a code enforcement matter,” according to the town.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), coffee, sugar and canned corn.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series and Annual Meeting
A University of Mary Washington associate professor of historic preservation will give a free lecture on historic building materials at 10 a.m. this Thursday, Dec. 2 at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater.
Michael Spencer, board chairman for Washington Heritage Museums, will present, “Investigating the Rising Sun Tavern,” a discussion of how historic building materials can be used in conjunction with archival information to determine construction dates, building chronology, and even paint color.
Updated research and investigations associated with Rising Sun of Fredericksburg will be presented with information pertaining to how to identify and date historic materials.
The lecture is free as part of Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series and Annual Meeting, which will be brief and follow the lecture, according to a release. Washington Heritage Museums requests participants wear face masks for the health of all attendees.