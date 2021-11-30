Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 30, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper Town Council will meet for a special meeting, in closed session, at 2 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 1 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is for “consultation with legal counsel, or briefing by staff or consultants, regarding probable future litigation and specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice, specifically a code enforcement matter,” according to the town.

Food Closet Need of the Week

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), coffee, sugar and canned corn.

Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series and Annual Meeting

A University of Mary Washington associate professor of historic preservation will give a free lecture on historic building materials at 10 a.m. this Thursday, Dec. 2 at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater.