Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 4, 2021

Held in Jeffersonton Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall at 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton, veterans will share their experiences from when they served in the armed forces. Everyone is invited and it is free of charge to attend.

If you are a veteran or active duty military and would like to share some of your military experiences, please call 540/937-5119 to reserve a place in the program. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local service organization working to improve their community. You also get to know people in our community while helping others. New members or visitors are welcome, young or old!

For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club or about this event, call 540/937-5119 or visit www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Nursing academy open house in Locust GroveCareer Nursing Academy is hosting a community appreciation open house on Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32401 Constitution Hwy. in Locust Grove.

Get free B/P screening, tour the school, get free goody bags and see employment opportunities for PCA/NCA/medication Aide positions.