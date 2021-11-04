Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 4, 2021

Culpeper fuel adjustment factor increaseTown of Culpeper Light and Power Utility has been notified by Dominion Energy Virginia that due to rising natural gas prices, there will be an increase in the Fuel Adjustment Factor charge from $0.00439/kWh to $0.01439/kWh.
The Fuel Adjustment Factor is a pass-through charge direct to electric utility customers at the rate assessed by Dominion Energy Virginia. This charge is included in all Town of Culpeper electric utility bills, and will result in an average increase of $10.00 to the average residential customer electric bill using 1,000/kWh per month, or approximately 8% of the total electric charges.
This increase will be effective on Town of Culpeper utility bills dated after November 1, 2021.
Town of Culpeper Light & Power is a member of the Virginia Municipal Electric Association (VMEA) cooperative, which negotiates rates and purchases power from Dominion Energy Virginia on behalf of its member municipal Light & Power utilities.
Transportation interruption on Veterans DayRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 11, due to the Veterans Day holiday.
Jefferson Ruritan Club Veteran’s ProgramAt its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., the Jefferson Ruritan Club will serve a meal followed by a special program to honor area veterans.
Held in Jeffersonton Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall at 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton, veterans will share their experiences from when they served in the armed forces. Everyone is invited and it is free of charge to attend.
If you are a veteran or active duty military and would like to share some of your military experiences, please call 540/937-5119 to reserve a place in the program. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local service organization working to improve their community. You also get to know people in our community while helping others. New members or visitors are welcome, young or old!
For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club or about this event, call 540/937-5119 or visit www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Nursing academy open house in Locust GroveCareer Nursing Academy is hosting a community appreciation open house on Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32401 Constitution Hwy. in Locust Grove.
Get free B/P screening, tour the school, get free goody bags and see employment opportunities for PCA/NCA/medication Aide positions.
To learn more visit the Career Nursing Academy website or call 703/402-2509.
Culpeper National Cemetery veterans ceremony on Nov. 11Virginia Del. Nick Freitas, an Army Special Forces veteran, will speak at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Culpeper National Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
American Legion Post 330 Commander Walt Williams will conduct the program and music will be provided by Eastern View High School’s band.
An open house will follow the ceremony at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper. All are welcome to attend. Veterans are especially encouraged to come.
For more information please contact the American Legion, 540/825-9835 or on Facebook.