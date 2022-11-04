Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 4, 2022

Flags for Heroes sponsorships

A program of Rotary Club of Culpeper, Flags for Heroes is an opportunity to honor and remember heroes—first responders, medical professionals, teachers, active and retired military, treasured friends & family, community leaders, or anyone else flag sponsors consider to be special.

Flags are now on display outside The Culpeper Retirement Community through Nov. 17. Last year, 200 flags were installed.

This year’s ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10 at The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop. Visit Flagsforheroesculpeper.com to select a sponsorship level. Or, mail a check to The Rotary Club of Culpeper P.O. Box 2146 Culpeper, VA 22701, put Flags in the memo line.

Each hero will be announced by name in a moving and powerful remembrance during the ceremony. All are welcome to attend. The beauty, fellowship, and time to reflect will be worth the trip.

Culpeper Library circulation changes

In an effort to make its collection more equally accessible to all patrons, the Culpeper County Library has implemented new borrowing rules, which went into effect Nov. 1.

All print materials and audiobooks are allowed only five renewals. DVDs, videogames and VoxBooks are allowed only two renewals.

DVDs are limited to 25 items per patron. Video games are limited to four items per patron. VoxBooks are limited to three items per patron. Total amount of holds allowed is 15 and total checkout limit remains at 99 items.

In other Library news, Director Gregg Grunow has moved on to a new position in Prince William County after nearly three years at the top post in Culpeper. In the interim, Nancy Delaney is serving as library director. She has been with the library since 2007 and also serves as coordinator of technical services & collection development.

Veterans Resource Day at SEE Center

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery on site 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services. All community members are welcome to come to the S.E.E. to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness!

Highlights for November are: Veterans Resource Day Wednesday, Nov. 16, a FREE Friendsgiving gathering of food and fun from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and an upcoming DBHDS Approved 72-Hour Peer Recovery Specialist Training as part of the center’s Peer Recovery Specialist Certification Initiative Programs.

For those interested in becoming a Peer Recovery Specialist, visit vaprs.org, create an account, and apply for Training ID 1261 with Tom Pratt as the trainer. Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org

Fall Art Tour this weekend in RappK

The 17th Annual Fall Art Tour, sponsored by Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, returns to Rappahannock County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, Nov. 4 and 5.

Featuring more than three dozen sites, galleries and artists, tour takers will visit Sperryville, Flint Hill, Washington, Amissville and Castleton. fallarttour.org.

Wine library tasting at Gray Ghost

Enjoy tasting four past vintages of Gray Ghost wine from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 6 at the vineyard, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

The ticketed event will also feature the new release 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon with owners and winemakers Al and Cheryl Kellert in the wine library. A limited number of bottles are available for sale for those people participating. Featured wines include a 20 year old Cabernet Sauvignon. Admission includes current release wine tasting and signature Gray Ghost crystal logo glass.

Reservations recommended: 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com

L.A. Noir movies

this weekend

The Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper kicks off its November film series at 7:30 p.m. tonight with, “The Player” (Warner Bros, 1992).

L.A. Noir is about the city’s underbelly and where better to start than at a movie studio. Tim Robbins stars and Robert Altman directs. Color, 124 minutes. Rated R.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, it’s “The Big Sleep” (Warner Bros, 1946). Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall star in the film based on the book by Raymond Chandler. Perhaps the quintessential L.A. Noir film. B&W, 114 minutes.

Saturday night, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m., return for “Harper” (Warner Bros, 1966). A different detective, the same city. Paul Newman stars in what he called “A Bogie kind of film.” Also stars Julie Harris, Janet Leigh, Robert Wagner, Shelley Winters and Lauren Bacall. Color, 121 minutes.