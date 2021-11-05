Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 5, 2021

Turkey Trot 5k registration open
Registration is now open for the Turkey Trot 5K on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day, starting at 8 a.m. from Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.
The healthy event will benefit medical fitness scholarships for community members in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Registration through Nov. 24 is $25 and day of race $35; race shirts available on first come, first served basis.
Mid-Day Lions bingo moving to Brandy Station VFD
Starting this Sunday, Nov. 7, Culpeper Mid-Day Lions will no longer be holding bingo at Pepper’s Grill.
Instead, Mid-Day Lions Sunday Bingo will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station.
There will be food available during the bingo event by the BSVFD Auxiliary and fire department volunteers. The Mid-Day Lions will be giving out special door prizes during the event this Sunday.
Aging Together Annual Meeting Nov. 10 on Zoom
Aging Together will host its Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Zoom.
Hear from Aging Together leadership about the mission of Aging Together. Volunteer leaders of from each five-county team will speak about their accomplishments during the past year.
Hear about how Aging Together is responding to challenges facing older adults in our region, including the pandemic. Register at agingtogether.org
Culpeper Christmas Basket Program
The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is in full gear for 2021 season.
Get an application at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. They are due back by Friday, Nov. 12.
Monetary donations are being accepted for the program, enabling socials services to purchase a ham or turkey for each family. Want to make a donation? Send a check to P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools in November and December. All food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.
Culpeper Toy Closet through Clore English Funeral Home is also gearing up to help social services provide toys to needy families each Christmas. Toy donations can be made at local businesses or Clore English Funeral Home.
Businesses, churches and individuals can also help by adopting families on the waiting list. There are senior citizens, senior couples, single parent families, and large families that need to be adopted. If interested in adopting a family, contact Sue Jenkins at 540/825-7768.
REC participates at Quad County Business Summit
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative helped sponsor the Quad County Business Summit Oct. 20. The event brought together businesses from Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, and others from Central Virginia for a half-day of networking opportunities.
Ann Lewis, Director of Member Services and Community Relations in Bowling Green; Oliver Price, Director of Member Services and Community Relations in Culpeper; and Rich Mialki, Energy Management Advisor II, talked to attendees about energy efficiency.
Felicia Ainsa, Director of Economic Development, participated as a judge for the Quad-Tank where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas for a chance to win a grand prize. This year’s winner was My Three Chambered Heart, a reptile natural history museum coming to Louisa in early 2022.