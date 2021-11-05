Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 5, 2021

Aging Together will host its Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Zoom.

Hear from Aging Together leadership about the mission of Aging Together. Volunteer leaders of from each five-county team will speak about their accomplishments during the past year.

Hear about how Aging Together is responding to challenges facing older adults in our region, including the pandemic. Register at agingtogether.org

Culpeper Christmas Basket Program

The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is in full gear for 2021 season.

Get an application at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. They are due back by Friday, Nov. 12.

Monetary donations are being accepted for the program, enabling socials services to purchase a ham or turkey for each family. Want to make a donation? Send a check to P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.

Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools in November and December. All food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.