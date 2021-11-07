Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 7, 2021

“The most artistic brass quintet before the public today,” described composer Daniel Pinkham and, “Incredibly effortless … stylistically impeccable … consummate technical ability,” International Trumpet Guild stated, according to a concert release.

Ticket are $25 at the door and $10 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 540/972-8364 or roxed@comcast.net

Free admission Veterans Day to ShenandoahJoin Shenandoah National Park and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing in honoring Veterans Day with a special event on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Byrd Visitor Center.

The free event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day for all to visit the National Park.

Stop by the Project Healing Waters information table to learn more about fly fishing and the incredible work this organization is doing to support disabled military service personnel and veterans, according to a park release. Take a moment to try out fly tying or just watch one of the volunteers demonstrate the technique.

Project Healing Waters will offer fly fish casting demonstrations throughout the day on the lawn of the visitor center. All equipment provided. No reservations are needed.