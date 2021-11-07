Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 7, 2021

Physical therapy group in Orange gets grantPinnacle Physical Therapy, a new locally-owned private practice group, has received a $2,000 start-up incentive grant from Orange County Economic Development.
The grant is designed to attract creative talent, and support local entrepreneurs locate into commercial space, according to a release from the agency.
Pinnacle Physical Therapy opened its doors in September at 13180 James Madison Highway in Orange. The site offers over 20 years of experience and provides individualized treatment programs for every patient. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 9. An Open House is planned for December.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to bring a local company to this great community. We can’t wait to serve the people of Orange with unsurpassed compassion and quality care. Thank you, Orange Economic Development, for the warm welcome and support,” said Jen and Jamie Collins, Owners of Pinnacle Physical Therapy.
“We are delighted to welcome Pinnacle Physical Therapy to the Orange County business community. Their unique patient-focused approach will be a wonderful addition to our local medical industry,” noted Rose Deal, Director of Economic Development.
Stage Alive! concert next weekend at CCHSPhiladelphia Brass will perform chamber music with a unique flair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School as part of the latest Stage Alive! concert series.
“The most artistic brass quintet before the public today,” described composer Daniel Pinkham and, “Incredibly effortless … stylistically impeccable … consummate technical ability,” International Trumpet Guild stated, according to a concert release.
Ticket are $25 at the door and $10 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 540/972-8364 or roxed@comcast.net
Free admission Veterans Day to ShenandoahJoin Shenandoah National Park and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing in honoring Veterans Day with a special event on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Byrd Visitor Center.
The free event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day for all to visit the National Park.
Stop by the Project Healing Waters information table to learn more about fly fishing and the incredible work this organization is doing to support disabled military service personnel and veterans, according to a park release. Take a moment to try out fly tying or just watch one of the volunteers demonstrate the technique.
Project Healing Waters will offer fly fish casting demonstrations throughout the day on the lawn of the visitor center. All equipment provided. No reservations are needed.
Project Healing Waters is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. projecthealingwater.org
This event is made possible through a National Park Foundations ParkVentures grant.
The National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service, enriches America’s national parks and programs through the support of private citizens, park lovers, stewards of nature, history enthusiasts, and wilderness adventurers. nationalparkfoundation.org
Virginia War Memorial hosting veterans programThe 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and families.
The Honorable Kathleen Jabs, Virginia’s Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors in Veterans Hall in the Memorial’s C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion with limited seating.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free program and should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to be seated. The 380th Army Band, Benedictine College Preparatory Chorus, and the bagpipes of the combined clans of Benedictine and St. Andrew’s Legion will provide music. The program will also include recognition Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest winners.
The Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will open at the end of the program to be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6 in Richmond and on the Virginia War Memorial Facebook page and other social medial.
“Veterans Day is a very special day of celebration here in the Commonwealth and especially here at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, the Memorial’s Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, historical exhibits and documentary films showcase, Virginians have proudly and unselfishly answered the call to defend and protect our state and our nation for over 250 years. Veterans Days gives all of us the opportunity to remember, honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. vawarmemorial.org